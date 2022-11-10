India's Virat Kohli Makes History As He Becomes First Player to Score 4,000 Runs in T20I Cricket
14:02 GMT 10.11.2022 (Updated: 14:15 GMT 10.11.2022)
© AFP 2022 / SURJEET YADAVIndia's Virat Kohli speaks on a mobile phone at the end of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Afghanistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 8, 2022
India batting icon Virat Kohli has achieved a plethora of records in international cricket. On Thursday, the 34-year-old athlete managed to reach another milestone, this time in T20Is, the shortest format of the sport.
Virat Kohli became the first cricketer to complete 4,000 runs in T20Is after he struck a scintillating 50 off 40 balls in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England in Adelaide.
Kohli's knock came under tremendous pressure after the Men in Blue lost the wickets of Kannanur Lokesh Rahul and Rohit Sharma early on.
Besides Kohli, Hardik Pandya made a whirlwind 63 off 33 balls to help India to a total of 168/6.
Despite Kohli and Pandya's heroics with the bat, the Indian cricket team, unfortunately, wasn't victorious. The Three Lions gave them a hammering, emerging triumphant by 10 wickets with 24 balls to spare.
The heroes of England were captain Jos Buttler and opener Alex Hales who remained unbeaten throughout the innings to score 80 and 86 runs respectively.
The defeat to England was India's fourth consecutive loss in the ICC World Cup semis and their long wait for a T20 World Cup title continues. Team India last won the tournament in 2007 in South Africa.
Kohli, however, still finished the competition as the leading run-getter with 296 runs in six matches.
