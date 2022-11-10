https://sputniknews.com/20221110/indian-scientists-warn-of-major-earthquake-possibility-in-himalayan-region-1103963286.html

Indian Scientists Warn of Major Earthquake Possibility in Himalayan Region

Indian scientists have warned of a strong possibility of a major earthquake in the Himalayan region.Calling for the need for better preventive measures, Ajay Paul, senior geophysicist of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said that future quakes might be of the medium or heavy intensity of around 7.0 magnitude or more. They said it might cause massive damage to life and property.Explaining the reason behind the cause of the quake, Paul told Indian media that due to the constant pressure of the Eurasian plate on the Indian plate, strained seismic energy accumulating under it keeps releasing itself from time to time in the form of earthquakes.However, Paul, said the release of strained energy or a quake cannot be predicted.Another senior geo-physicist Naresh Kumar at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology said that Uttarakhand, located in northern India, has been placed in seismic zone IV and V due to its vulnerability to earthquakes.From making people aware of the ways to prepare for the quake to conducting annual mock drills in quake-prone regions and having earthquake-resistant constructions on the hills, experts say that there are several important measures through which one can deal with the calamity in better ways and can minimize the damage to life and property by 99.99 per cent.Paul cited the example of Japan which has been constantly hit by medium-intensity quakes in the past. But due to its better preparedness, the country does not suffer much damage to life and property, he stated.Several major quakes were recorded in the Himalayan region over the past 150 years, including the ones in Shillong in 1897, Kangra in 1905, Bihar-Nepal in 1934, Assam in 1950, Uttarkashi in 1991, Chamoli in 1999, and Nepal in 2015.

