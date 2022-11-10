https://sputniknews.com/20221110/greeces-fighter-jets-escort-emirates-plane-over-suspected-terrorist---reports-1103997751.html

Greece's Fighter Jets Escort Emirates Plane Over Suspected Terrorist - Reports

Greece's Fighter Jets Escort Emirates Plane Over Suspected Terrorist - Reports

ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greek F-16 fighter jets have taken off to escort an Emirates passenger plane headed to New York after the US Central Intelligence Agency... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International

According to the report, around 9:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT), Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos received information from the US authorities about a suspicions person who may have boarded one of two Emirates flights - one to Dubai and another one to New York.The airport immediately stopped the takeoff of the Emirates plane to Dubai. The plane has returned to a parking lot and has been carefully searched by the authorities, who have not found anything suspicious.By that time, another Emirates plane, en route to New York, had taken off, thus two Greek F-16 fighters have been immediately dispatched to escort the plane. The plane has already landed and is being searched by the authorities, the report said.

