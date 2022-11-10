https://sputniknews.com/20221110/greeces-fighter-jets-escort-emirates-plane-over-suspected-terrorist---reports-1103997751.html
Greece's Fighter Jets Escort Emirates Plane Over Suspected Terrorist - Reports
Greece's Fighter Jets Escort Emirates Plane Over Suspected Terrorist - Reports
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greek F-16 fighter jets have taken off to escort an Emirates passenger plane headed to New York after the US Central Intelligence Agency... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-10T23:42+0000
2022-11-10T23:42+0000
2022-11-10T23:40+0000
world
emirates
greece
f-16
cia
athens
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094534349_0:171:3072:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_aca3fe9349237065417294baa49cbcfb.jpg
According to the report, around 9:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT), Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos received information from the US authorities about a suspicions person who may have boarded one of two Emirates flights - one to Dubai and another one to New York.The airport immediately stopped the takeoff of the Emirates plane to Dubai. The plane has returned to a parking lot and has been carefully searched by the authorities, who have not found anything suspicious.By that time, another Emirates plane, en route to New York, had taken off, thus two Greek F-16 fighters have been immediately dispatched to escort the plane. The plane has already landed and is being searched by the authorities, the report said.
greece
athens
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094534349_239:0:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_39a07b4a3310b80347a44a9317e87f41.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
emirates, greece, f-16, cia, athens
emirates, greece, f-16, cia, athens
Greece's Fighter Jets Escort Emirates Plane Over Suspected Terrorist - Reports
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greek F-16 fighter jets have taken off to escort an Emirates passenger plane headed to New York after the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had informed a Greek airport about a suspected terrorist, the Athens News Agency (AMNA) reported on Thursday.
According to the report, around 9:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT), Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos received information from the US authorities about a suspicions person who may have boarded one of two Emirates flights - one to Dubai and another one to New York.
The airport immediately stopped the takeoff of the Emirates plane to Dubai. The plane has returned to a parking lot and has been carefully searched by the authorities, who have not found anything suspicious.
By that time, another Emirates plane, en route to New York, had taken off, thus two Greek F-16 fighters have been immediately dispatched to escort the plane. The plane has already landed and is being searched by the authorities, the report said.