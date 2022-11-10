https://sputniknews.com/20221110/german-kfc-excoriated-for-absolutely-hideous-chicken-promo-on-anniversary-of-kristallnacht-1103983284.html

German KFC Excoriated for 'Absolutely Hideous' Chicken Promo on Anniversary of Kristallnacht

November 10 marks the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht, or the ‘Night of Broken Glass,’ when Nazi-incited mass riots in Germany left over ninety Jews dead and... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International

The German branch of the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) fast-food chain has found itself under fire over what was slammed as a “hideous” marketing blunder.The Nazi Kristallnacht took place on November 10, 1938, and is often seen as the start of the Holocaust. At the time, mobs of Germans and Austrians looted and torched Jewish businesses, houses, and synagogues, leaving over ninety Jews killed.As outrage flooded the internet, with users reposting screenshots of the promotional message, the chain rushed to apologize, its eagerness to undo the damage reflected in an all-caps message stating, “SORRY WE MADE A MISTAKE.” Deflecting blame, the company faulted a “a bug in our system” for the marketing debacle.Despite the U-turn, the KFC chain was denounced on social media for its “absolutely hideous” promo by Daniel Sugarman, director of public affairs for the Board of Deputies of British Jews.The head of the pro-Israel legal group International Legal Forum, Arsen Ostrovsky, tweeted that he was “utterly speechless and repulsed.”Dalia Grinfield, associate director of European affairs at the Jewish NGO Anti-Defamation League, tweeted, “Shame on you!”In a subsequent statement for the press, the KFC German chain explained that they "use a semi-automated content creation process linked to calendars that include national observances. In this instance, our internal review process was not properly followed, resulting in a non-approved notification being shared." KFC Germany acknowledged that they "suspended app communications while we examine our current process to ensure such an issue does not occur again.""We understand and respect the gravity and history of this day, and remain committed to equity, inclusion and belonging for all,” the company added.

