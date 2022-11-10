https://sputniknews.com/20221110/french-army-incapable-of-participating-in-large-military-operations---defense-minister-1103959019.html

French Army Incapable of Participating in Large Military Operations - Defense Minister

French Army Incapable of Participating in Large Military Operations - Defense Minister

PARIS (Sputnik) - The modern French had not been formed with the requirement to take part in large-scale military operations and has long been underfunded... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-10T02:53+0000

2022-11-10T02:53+0000

2022-11-10T02:51+0000

world

france

military

sebastien lecornu

military operation

funding

french army

warfare

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095554526_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_080dac0b410048ea316bb18c068a8e96.jpg

"Even if our army today could not participate in a 'high-intensity' conflict... But imagine a French soldier in Mali surrounded by an armed group of terrorists: that is high intensity! It is more correct to say that it is impossible to take part in large-scale operations," Lecornu said in an interview with French broadcaster LCI.On Tuesday, Gen. Pierre de Villiers, a former chief of the French Defense Staff, said that the French army is incapable of high-intensity warfare today. He added that the army needs a much larger budget to modernize weapons and equipment, stockpile ammunition, and improve logistics capabilities than the French government is currently providing.On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said while visiting the country's naval base in the French city of Toulon that the new military strategy will be determined within six months after consultations.

https://sputniknews.com/20221109/cabinet-france-increases-military-budget-by-over-20-1103934485.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france, military, sebastien lecornu, military operation, funding, french army, warfare