Public Transport Workers Hold Protests in Paris Demanding Wage Hike
Congolese Foreign Minister Blasts Grain Supplies to Europe Instead of Africa as 'Hypocrisy'
The fact that the majority of grain supplies under the product deal have gone to Europe instead of Africa is a manifestation of "hypocrisy," Foreign Minister of the Republic of the Congo Jean-Claude Gakosso told Sputnik.
"We have found out that... the majority of ships transporting Ukrainian wheat have been heading to the European ports, and not to the ports of countries where, as they have said, a catastrophe will happen... There is a lot of hypocrisy in our world," Gakosso said.At the same time, the talks about the fact that Africans will die of hunger is an example of propaganda, the Congolese foreign minister added. Gakosso welcomed the grain deal, but urged the West not to dramatize the problems of the continent.Russian military equipmentGakosso has also pointed out, while speaking with Sputnik, that the Republic of Congo is interested in acquiring military equipment from Russia."Of course!" Gakosso said, when asked whether the country was interested in acquiring Russian military equipment.The Congolese foreign minister added that military cooperation with Moscow had been a long tradition for the Republic of the Congo.
12:36 GMT 10.11.2022
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Sputnik) - The fact that the majority of grain supplies under the product deal have gone to Europe instead of Africa is a manifestation of "hypocrisy," Foreign Minister of the Republic of the Congo Jean-Claude Gakosso told Sputnik.
