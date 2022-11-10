https://sputniknews.com/20221110/congolese-foreign-minister-blasts-grain-supplies-to-europe-instead-of-africa-as-hypocrisy-1103978447.html

Congolese Foreign Minister Blasts Grain Supplies to Europe Instead of Africa as 'Hypocrisy'

Congolese Foreign Minister Blasts Grain Supplies to Europe Instead of Africa as 'Hypocrisy'

The fact that the majority of grain supplies under the product deal have gone to Europe instead of Africa is a manifestation of "hypocrisy," Foreign Minister of the Republic of the Congo Jean-Claude Gakosso told Sputnik.

2022-11-10T12:36+0000

2022-11-10T12:36+0000

2022-11-10T12:42+0000

africa

russia

africa

congo

republic of congo

grain

military

cooperation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097791178_0:370:961:910_1920x0_80_0_0_8df6bc847b02c5d6af0db47a73d72a09.jpg

"We have found out that... the majority of ships transporting Ukrainian wheat have been heading to the European ports, and not to the ports of countries where, as they have said, a catastrophe will happen... There is a lot of hypocrisy in our world," Gakosso said.At the same time, the talks about the fact that Africans will die of hunger is an example of propaganda, the Congolese foreign minister added. Gakosso welcomed the grain deal, but urged the West not to dramatize the problems of the continent.Russian military equipmentGakosso has also pointed out, while speaking with Sputnik, that the Republic of Congo is interested in acquiring military equipment from Russia."Of course!" Gakosso said, when asked whether the country was interested in acquiring Russian military equipment.The Congolese foreign minister added that military cooperation with Moscow had been a long tradition for the Republic of the Congo.

russia

africa

congo

republic of congo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-congo cooperation, the ukraine grain deal, the black sea grain deal, russia's cooperation with african states, what russia does in africa