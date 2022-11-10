https://sputniknews.com/20221110/cant-risk-losing-in-2024-grassroots-group-starts-dont-run-joe-campaign-1103960012.html

‘Can't Risk Losing in 2024’: Grassroots Group Starts ‘Don’t Run Joe’ Campaign

President Joe Biden, who will be turning 80 on November 20, indicated on Wednesday after the midterm elections that it was his intention to seek reelection in... 10.11.2022, Sputnik International

A “Don’t Run Joe” campaign started in New Hampshire on November 9 is hoping to dissuade America’s oldest sitting president from seeking reelection in 2024.The online organizing platform launched the campaign with a spate of digital ads making their debut in the state that typically hosts the first in a series of nationwide party primary elections every four years. The grassroots organization added that, eventually, the campaign would embrace the entire country.“We cannot risk losing in 2024. We shouldn’t gamble on Joe Biden’s low approval rating,” one of the ads said.'Logjam Named Biden'Back in July, as gaffe-prone Biden’s approval rating sank to ever-new lows, RootsAction had said in a media statement:At the time, Norman Solomon, co-founder of RootsAction, was cited by media outlets as indicating that voters want the Democratic POTUS to “to get a logjam named President Biden out of the way for 2024.” Back in 2020, RootsAction had initially supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), but after Joe Biden defeated him in the primary, the group went all out to sway progressives to vote for the Democrat from Delaware.Throughout the year, polls have consistently revealed majorities of Democrats and voters saying Joe Biden should not throw his hat in the ring again. One survey in September showed that just 35 percent of Democrats favored another Biden run in 2024. 56 percent of Democrats, however, want the party to choose a different nominee for president.A member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, Democrat Sherry Frost, who had endorsed Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries, said in a statement for the “Don’t Run Joe” campaign that she is “not confident that Joe Biden is the leader we need to take us into the next term.”A poll released on November 7 showed Joe Biden's public approval rating sinking to 39 percent, with a third of the respondents surveyed singling out the economy as the biggest problem facing the country, amid soaring inflation and recession predictions now leaning towards "when" rather than "if".Speaking after the midtern elections in the US on Wednesday, Joe Biden said that the developments marked a "good day" for democracy, as the "giant red wave" pundits had predicted didn't happen. Biden told reporters that he intends to run for reelection in 2024, and that he would most likely make a decision early next year."Our intention [with first lady Jill Biden] is to run again. That's been our intention, regardless of what the outcome of this election was," Biden said. "I'm a great respecter of fate. And this is ultimately a family decision. I think everybody wants me to run but we're going to have discussions about it, and I don't feel any hurry one way or another," Biden stated.

