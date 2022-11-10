https://sputniknews.com/20221110/america-waits-for-midterm-results-un-holds-hearing-on-human-rights-violations-in-palestine-1103957537.html
America Waits for Midterm Results; UN Holds Hearing on Human Rights Violations in Palestine
America Waits for Midterm Results; UN Holds Hearing on Human Rights Violations in Palestine
Americans wait for the results of the midterm elections as control of both houses rests on a number of close races. 10.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-10T08:14+0000
2022-11-10T08:14+0000
2022-11-10T08:14+0000
the critical hour
radio
midterm elections 2022
palestine
haiti
ethiopia
tplf (tigray people's liberation front)
start treaty
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0a/1103957391_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f68aa31969aabee526df352b824cb6b3.png
America Waits for Midterm Results; UN Holds Hearing on Human Rights Violations in Palestine
Americans wait for the results of the midterm elections as control of both houses rests on a number of close races.
Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org," joins us to discuss the midterms. Americans wait for the results of the midterm elections as control of both houses rests on a number of close races.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. The US and Russia agree to resume talks on a potential new START treaty. Also, President Zelensky says he will hold talks with Russia but maintains an absurd position of power as his military work weakens.Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss Africa. Ethiopia has agreed to a peaceful settlement with the TPLF, but many are concerned about whether the benefactors of the organization will allow the agreement to hold. A handshake between Venezuelan president Maduro and John Kerry has created an uproar among those who support US imperialism.Dan Cohen, filmmaker, and writer for the Gray Zone Project, joins us to discuss Haiti. Dan Cohen has just returned from Haiti, and he relates his experience in the dangerous and profoundly impoverished nation.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US has attacked a convoy of Iranian tankers transporting free fuel to Lebanon. Also, we discuss the Palestinian fight for justice from the class struggle perspective.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss Midterms. Americans wait for the results of the midterm elections as control of both houses rests on several close races. Also, a major study finds that the US is an oligarchy.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the economy. Europe is beginning to push back against the US empire as the inflation reduction act seems destined to influence their interests negatively. Also, we discuss the latest Michael Hudson article in which he discusses the future economic models for the world.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel and Palestine. Israel has granted a settler group 7.9 million dollars to advance their colonialist intentions.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
palestine
haiti
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0a/1103957391_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_215394378f7f847896470304f81c1040.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
radio, midterm elections 2022, palestine, haiti, ethiopia, tplf (tigray people's liberation front), start treaty, аудио
radio, midterm elections 2022, palestine, haiti, ethiopia, tplf (tigray people's liberation front), start treaty, аудио
America Waits for Midterm Results; UN Holds Hearing on Human Rights Violations in Palestine
Americans wait for the results of the midterm elections as control of both houses rests on a number of close races.
Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org," joins us to discuss the midterms. Americans wait for the results of the midterm elections as control of both houses rests on a number of close races.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. The US and Russia agree to resume talks on a potential new START treaty. Also, President Zelensky says he will hold talks with Russia but maintains an absurd position of power as his military work weakens.
Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss Africa. Ethiopia has agreed to a peaceful settlement with the TPLF, but many are concerned about whether the benefactors of the organization will allow the agreement to hold. A handshake between Venezuelan president Maduro and John Kerry has created an uproar among those who support US imperialism.
Dan Cohen, filmmaker, and writer for the Gray Zone Project, joins us to discuss Haiti. Dan Cohen has just returned from Haiti, and he relates his experience in the dangerous and profoundly impoverished nation.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US has attacked a convoy of Iranian tankers transporting free fuel to Lebanon. Also, we discuss the Palestinian fight for justice from the class struggle perspective.
Jim Kavanagh,
writer at thepolemicist.net
and CounterPunch and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss Midterms. Americans wait for the results of the midterm elections as control of both houses rests on several close races. Also, a major study finds that the US is an oligarchy.
James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the economy. Europe is beginning to push back against the US empire as the inflation reduction act seems destined to influence their interests negatively. Also, we discuss the latest Michael Hudson article in which he discusses the future economic models for the world.
Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel and Palestine. Israel has granted a settler group 7.9 million dollars to advance their colonialist intentions.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik