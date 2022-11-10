https://sputniknews.com/20221110/america-waits-for-midterm-results-un-holds-hearing-on-human-rights-violations-in-palestine-1103957537.html

America Waits for Midterm Results; UN Holds Hearing on Human Rights Violations in Palestine

America Waits for Midterm Results; UN Holds Hearing on Human Rights Violations in Palestine

Americans wait for the results of the midterm elections as control of both houses rests on a number of close races. 10.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-10T08:14+0000

2022-11-10T08:14+0000

2022-11-10T08:14+0000

the critical hour

radio

midterm elections 2022

palestine

haiti

ethiopia

tplf (tigray people's liberation front)

start treaty

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0a/1103957391_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f68aa31969aabee526df352b824cb6b3.png

America Waits for Midterm Results; UN Holds Hearing on Human Rights Violations in Palestine Americans wait for the results of the midterm elections as control of both houses rests on a number of close races.

Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org," joins us to discuss the midterms. Americans wait for the results of the midterm elections as control of both houses rests on a number of close races.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. The US and Russia agree to resume talks on a potential new START treaty. Also, President Zelensky says he will hold talks with Russia but maintains an absurd position of power as his military work weakens.Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss Africa. Ethiopia has agreed to a peaceful settlement with the TPLF, but many are concerned about whether the benefactors of the organization will allow the agreement to hold. A handshake between Venezuelan president Maduro and John Kerry has created an uproar among those who support US imperialism.Dan Cohen, filmmaker, and writer for the Gray Zone Project, joins us to discuss Haiti. Dan Cohen has just returned from Haiti, and he relates his experience in the dangerous and profoundly impoverished nation.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US has attacked a convoy of Iranian tankers transporting free fuel to Lebanon. Also, we discuss the Palestinian fight for justice from the class struggle perspective.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss Midterms. Americans wait for the results of the midterm elections as control of both houses rests on several close races. Also, a major study finds that the US is an oligarchy.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the economy. Europe is beginning to push back against the US empire as the inflation reduction act seems destined to influence their interests negatively. Also, we discuss the latest Michael Hudson article in which he discusses the future economic models for the world.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel and Palestine. Israel has granted a settler group 7.9 million dollars to advance their colonialist intentions.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

palestine

haiti

ethiopia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio, midterm elections 2022, palestine, haiti, ethiopia, tplf (tigray people's liberation front), start treaty, аудио