118th Congress: What Will New GOP-Dem Balance Mean for Biden & Nation?

As of November 10, 391 of 435 House seats have been called, while the Senate majority is unclear, given the Georgia runoff and delays in Arizona and Nevada... 10.11.2022

americas

us

opinion

joe biden

democrats

republicans

us congress

us senate

us house of representatives

audit

"The Republicans underperformed given Biden's low approval rating," Robert Shapiro, a Columbia University professor specializing in American politics, told Sputnik. "My sense is they expected to pick up 20+ House seats and to take control of the Senate. That is still possible in the final count but they thought this would be clear much sooner."Stephen B. Presser appears to agree with Shapiro's observation: "At the moment, the much-anticipated 'red wave' looks more like a 'red trickle,'" said Presser, a leading American legal historian and professor of law at the Northwestern UniversityHe projected that the Republicans will win the House, but "by somewhat less than anticipated," and whether the Senate will change hands is now in doubt.Americans 'Separated' Their Vote for Dems From Their Dissatisfaction With BidenOver 70% of US voters are dissatisfied with Biden's presidency, according to exit polls. More than two-thirds of US citizens who cast ballots for House candidates don’t want President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024, according to Edison Research.Although the voting in the midterm elections was a referendum on the Biden administration, there was still a significant Democratic vote among those who disapproved of Biden’s performance, according to Dr. Harvey Schantz, professor of political science at the State University of New York at Plattsburgh.How New Composition of Congress Affects US GovernmentThe observers agree that the 2022 midterm elections "has brought a divided party government" to Washington.It is still unclear who will take the Senate, but if the Dems win it with a slim majority it will be "crucial for Biden’s personnel agenda, since the Senate has exclusive power over confirming presidential nominees for federal judgeships, including Supreme Court Justices, and top executive positions, including Cabinet-level officials," the political scientist elaborated.For his part, Presser suggested that it is unlikely the Dems will come up with major legislative initiatives if the Republicans capture the House of Representatives: "It is exceptionally doubtful that any bipartisan accord can be reached on any major changes," he said.If the GOP manages to take the upper chamber, it will create lots of problems for the Biden administration. However, the president has his veto power to upend Republican legislative initiatives, and the GOP does not have the supermajority in the US Congress to overcome Biden's veto, according to Presser."There are no limits on the President's veto power on any legislation from Congress, other than the ability of the Congress to override a veto by a 2/3 vote in each house," Presser said. "Since neither party will have a 2/3 majority in either house, there is virtually no chance, in these divided times, that any veto would be overridden. This means the president is in a position, if he likes, to kill any legislation passed by a Republican House and Senate (if Republicans win the Senate)."Suspicions of Voter FraudThe inexplicable delays in vote counting in several states coupled with reported instances of voting machine glitches in Arizona's Maricopa and New Jersey's Mercer counties have prompted some American netizens to speculate about possible voter fraud.In 2020, then-President Donald Trump and his Republican allies leveled accusations against the Democrats of voter fraud in order to ensure Biden's victory. At the time, Biden won by slim majorities in a number of swing states. Republican state legislatures and election integrity activists kicked off audits or private investigations in several battleground states to examine the 2020 outcome. In particular, the Arizona GOP hired independent forensic auditors, who exposed a number of abnormalities and potential irregularities in Maricopa. The Biden administration and Department of Justice have been highly critical of GOP audit initiatives across the country, insisting that the Republicans are spreading a "Big Lie" by casting doubt on the fairness of the 2020 presidential race.

Ekaterina Blinova

