Will Americans Trust the 2024 Midterm Election Results?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Maricopa county voting machines malfunctioning in Arizona, and the... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Maricopa county voting machines malfunctioning in Arizona, and the White House expecting 2022 midterm vote counting to take multiple days.
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Mistrust in Elon Musk, Renting Software Vs Owning the Software, and the Lack of Transparency Surrounding Paul PelosiThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Working the Polls in Philadelphia, Sample Ballots, and 1800s JournalismIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Jason Goodman about Elon Musk, New Jersey voting machines, and NBC deleting its Paul Pelosi segment. Jason commented on the inconsistencies in the Paul Pelosi story and Democrats using the Pelosi attack in the midterms. Jason talked about the media coverage on the 2022 midterms and voting machines around the country malfunctioning.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Thom Nickels about modern societal improvements, newspapers from the 1800s, and encountering voters in Philadelphia. Thom spoke on his work as a poll watcher in Philadelphia and his conversations with voters on both sides. Thom detailed his recent article about The American Sentinel newspaper and how journalism has changed since the 1800s.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Mistrust in Elon Musk, Renting Software Vs Owning the Software, and the Lack of Transparency Surrounding Paul Pelosi
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Working the Polls in Philadelphia, Sample Ballots, and 1800s Journalism
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jason Goodman about Elon Musk, New Jersey voting machines, and NBC deleting its Paul Pelosi segment. Jason commented on the inconsistencies in the Paul Pelosi story and Democrats using the Pelosi attack in the midterms. Jason talked about the media coverage on the 2022 midterms and voting machines around the country malfunctioning.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Thom Nickels about modern societal improvements, newspapers from the 1800s, and encountering voters in Philadelphia. Thom spoke on his work as a poll watcher in Philadelphia and his conversations with voters on both sides. Thom detailed his recent article about The American Sentinel newspaper and how journalism has changed since the 1800s.
