https://sputniknews.com/20221109/will-americans-trust-the-2024-midterm-election-results-1103915551.html

Will Americans Trust the 2024 Midterm Election Results?

Will Americans Trust the 2024 Midterm Election Results?

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Maricopa county voting machines malfunctioning in Arizona, and the... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-09T09:40+0000

2022-11-09T09:40+0000

2022-11-09T09:40+0000

the backstory

irs

elections

abortion

midterms

radio

elon musk

paul pelosi

philadelphia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103915405_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_18578d78688c76cb007d6d264db37552.png

Will Americans Trust the 2024 Midterm Election Results? On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Maricopa county voting machines malfunctioning in Arizona, and the White House expecting 2022 midterm vote counting to take multiple days.

Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Mistrust in Elon Musk, Renting Software Vs Owning the Software, and the Lack of Transparency Surrounding Paul PelosiThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Working the Polls in Philadelphia, Sample Ballots, and 1800s JournalismIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Jason Goodman about Elon Musk, New Jersey voting machines, and NBC deleting its Paul Pelosi segment. Jason commented on the inconsistencies in the Paul Pelosi story and Democrats using the Pelosi attack in the midterms. Jason talked about the media coverage on the 2022 midterms and voting machines around the country malfunctioning.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Thom Nickels about modern societal improvements, newspapers from the 1800s, and encountering voters in Philadelphia. Thom spoke on his work as a poll watcher in Philadelphia and his conversations with voters on both sides. Thom detailed his recent article about The American Sentinel newspaper and how journalism has changed since the 1800s.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

philadelphia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

irs, elections, abortion, midterms, аудио, radio, elon musk, paul pelosi, philadelphia