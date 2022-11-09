https://sputniknews.com/20221109/us-to-release-transcript-of-2004-bush-cheney-interview-with-911-panel--reports-1103955159.html

US to Release Transcript of 2004 Bush, Cheney Interview With 9/11 Panel – Reports

US to Release Transcript of 2004 Bush, Cheney Interview With 9/11 Panel – Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Biden administration is planning to release later on Wednesday a transcript of a 2004 interview that former US President George W... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-09T22:43+0000

2022-11-09T22:43+0000

2022-11-09T22:41+0000

americas

george w. bush

dick cheney

9/11

transcripts

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103955012_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_1bdee7917f5a9f4e5b9740a3f5a2d5ca.jpg

The interview with the commission took place in April 2004 in the Oval Office and included a discussion of intelligence warnings received prior to the attacks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a copy of the document and a person familiar with the matter.During the interview, Bush acknowledged that Air Force One had poor communications when he was on the plane after the attacks unfolded, and asserted that he authorized Cheney to shoot down unresponsive commercial airliners, according to the report.The transcript also contains Cheney's calls upon Bush, who was at a school in Florida at the time, not to return to Washington amid the terrorist attacks.On September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda* terrorists crashed two hijacked commercial planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. A third plane hit the Pentagon near Washington, while a fourth hijacked plane crashed in the state of Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day and over 25,000 were injured.*a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

george w. bush, dick cheney, 9/11, transcripts