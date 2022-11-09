https://sputniknews.com/20221109/us-pushes-nazi-collaborators-granddaughter-to-head-nato-midterm-red-or-blue-wave-coming-1103916305.html

US Pushes Nazi Collaborator's Granddaughter to Head NATO; Midterm Red or Blue Wave Coming

Dan Lazare, Investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Ukraine is using wartime powers to seize strategic companies. Also, the US pushes for a Nazi collaborator's granddaughter to head NATO.Malik Abdul, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the midterms. The outcome of the US midterms may rest on the condition of an economy teetering on the edge of catastrophe.Darryl Jones, attorney and voting rights activist, joins us to discuss the midterms and domestic policy. Controversial football player/politician Herschel Walker may very well join the ranks of the US Senate. Also, the issue of voter suppression looms over minorities in many Southern states.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Olaf Scholz faces backlash from Greens for his move to improve business ties with China. Also, Nancy Pelosi may lose her position as Speaker of the House.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US is looking to establish an illegal base in Northern Syria. Also, Benjamin Netanyahu's extreme coalition is set to be a significant mover in his government.Jack Hannum, American Student Union organizer, joins us to discuss the midterms. Young people have a clear agenda for the midterms, and 88% say that the US is headed in the wrong direction.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the midterms. According to Chris Hedges, the politicians who destroyed our democracy are now arguing that they are the ones who can save it.James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss the Global South. The UN recently held a vote to stop the US from unilateral sanctions against Cuba. The body voted in favor of the change in a near-unanimous outcome.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

