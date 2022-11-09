https://sputniknews.com/20221109/us-midterms-twitter-turmoil-moscow-and-washington-talk-1103911720.html
US Midterms, Twitter Turmoil, Moscow and Washington Talk?
The Washington Post gives US President Joe Biden a “bottomless Pinocchio” for recent fibs. Will WaPo be accused of sabotaging the midterms? 09.11.2022, Sputnik International
US Midterms, Twitter Turmoil, Moscow and Washington Talk?
International affairs and security expert Mark Sleboda discusses how the US, Russia and Ukraine are and aren’t talking, just how separated our economies actually are in light of reports that the White House is urging US banks to work with some Russian companies, and what is likely to happen as Italy attempts to reject migrants rescued from the Mediterranean.Constitutional scholar and former associate deputy attorney general of the United States Bruce Fein breaks down a disturbing legal case in Texas involving journalism, cops and qualified immunity and gets into lawsuits over mail-in ballots.Author and journalist Dan Lazare tackles the fight for GOP supremacy between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former US President Donald Trump. He makes some midterm election predictions, discusses the role of megadonors in the midterms and why the Democratic bench is so weak. He also gets into new reports of dodgy dealings by both Joe Biden and son Hunter, and the latest MSNBC drama.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the end of parody on Twitter, what Meta layoffs mean for the US economy, and whether ByteDance is peddling internet “opium” to American children.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
US Midterms, Twitter Turmoil, Moscow and Washington Talk?
International affairs and security expert Mark Sleboda discusses how the US, Russia and Ukraine are and aren’t talking, just how separated our economies actually are in light of reports that the White House is urging US banks to work with some Russian companies, and what is likely to happen as Italy attempts to reject migrants rescued from the Mediterranean.
Constitutional scholar and former associate deputy attorney general of the United States Bruce Fein breaks down a disturbing legal case in Texas involving journalism, cops and qualified immunity and gets into lawsuits over mail-in ballots.
Author and journalist Dan Lazare tackles the fight for GOP supremacy between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former US President Donald Trump. He makes some midterm election predictions, discusses the role of megadonors in the midterms and why the Democratic bench is so weak. He also gets into new reports of dodgy dealings by both Joe Biden and son Hunter, and the latest MSNBC drama.
Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the end of parody on Twitter, what Meta layoffs mean for the US economy, and whether ByteDance is peddling internet “opium” to American children.
