'Run Babe Run': Internet Furious Over Viral TikTok of Groom Smearing Wedding Cake in Bride’s Face

An industry survey in February found that the average price paid last year for a bride's wedding dress in the United States was $1,800, although in some... 09.11.2022

A video of some rather typical wedding antics has gone viral after viewers became outraged at the sequence of events.In the video posted to TikTok on Monday, a bride and groom can be seen at a wedding. The groom walks over to the elaborate three-tier wedding cake, cuts off a hefty slice, and turns around with the cake not on a plate with a fork, but in his hand.The bride, who was seemingly waiting for her new husband to cut her a slice, eyes the cake and takes off across the room. However, with nowhere to go, her man quickly catches up and stuffs the cake in her face, smearing it all over. Even after the couple collapses onto the floor, he doesn’t let up his gateau gambit.However, he then helps her up, and as another woman comes to help her wipe the cake off her face and dress, she is clearly nothing but laughs. Indeed, she was the one who posted the video to the internet.However, folks online didn’t take the incident so lightly. Many called for an immediate divorce.“Nahhhhh that would of been the shortest marriage ever,” one user wrote.“It [sic] a very special day for a woman. She gets her hair all pretty, makeup done flawlessly, looking like a princess.. only to have it ruined like that,” mourned another.“Poor lass laughing to keep the tears away,” Another person said. “Run babe run.”

