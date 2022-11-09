https://sputniknews.com/20221109/protesters-hit-streets-in-athens-over-cost-of-living-1103919601.html
Protesters Hit Streets in Athens Over Cost of Living
Protesters Hit Streets in Athens Over Cost of Living
Trade unions have called for the 24-hour walk-out to protest against soaring energy costs, inflation and the rising cost of living. 09.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-09T08:41+0000
2022-11-09T08:41+0000
2022-11-09T08:51+0000
world
greece
athens
protest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105889/41/1058894114_0:203:3888:2390_1920x0_80_0_0_5f5395a8725f7a0dd0462229131e0248.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Athens as protestors gather for a nationwide general strike.Demonstrators are demanding a significant increase in wages and pensions, collective agreements that ensure stable work with respect for rights, cheap electricity and essential goods for the population.The strikes are taking place in Athens, Thessaloniki, and other major cities in Greece.Follow Sputnik's live coverage to learn more!
greece
athens
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105889/41/1058894114_216:0:3672:2592_1920x0_80_0_0_50db987c5fb27d86ccb03d92648de7b4.jpg
Protesters Hit Streets in Athens Over Cost of Living
Protesters Hit Streets in Athens Over Cost of Living
2022-11-09T08:41+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
greece, athens, protest, видео
greece, athens, protest, видео
Protesters Hit Streets in Athens Over Cost of Living
08:41 GMT 09.11.2022 (Updated: 08:51 GMT 09.11.2022)
Trade unions have called for the 24-hour walk-out to protest against soaring energy costs, inflation and the rising cost of living.
Sputnik comes live from Athens as protestors gather for a nationwide general strike.
Demonstrators are demanding a significant increase in wages and pensions, collective agreements that ensure stable work with respect for rights, cheap electricity and essential goods for the population.
The strikes are taking place in Athens, Thessaloniki, and other major cities in Greece.
Follow Sputnik's live coverage to learn more!