https://sputniknews.com/20221109/protesters-hit-streets-in-athens-over-cost-of-living-1103919601.html

Protesters Hit Streets in Athens Over Cost of Living

Protesters Hit Streets in Athens Over Cost of Living

Trade unions have called for the 24-hour walk-out to protest against soaring energy costs, inflation and the rising cost of living. 09.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-09T08:41+0000

2022-11-09T08:41+0000

2022-11-09T08:51+0000

world

greece

athens

protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105889/41/1058894114_0:203:3888:2390_1920x0_80_0_0_5f5395a8725f7a0dd0462229131e0248.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Athens as protestors gather for a nationwide general strike.Demonstrators are demanding a significant increase in wages and pensions, collective agreements that ensure stable work with respect for rights, cheap electricity and essential goods for the population.The strikes are taking place in Athens, Thessaloniki, and other major cities in Greece.Follow Sputnik's live coverage to learn more!

greece

athens

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Protesters Hit Streets in Athens Over Cost of Living Protesters Hit Streets in Athens Over Cost of Living 2022-11-09T08:41+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

greece, athens, protest, видео