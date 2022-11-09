International
LIVE: Protesters Hit Streets in Athens Over Cost of Living
- Sputnik International, 1920
Protesters Hit Streets in Athens Over Cost of Living
Protesters Hit Streets in Athens Over Cost of Living
Trade unions have called for the 24-hour walk-out to protest against soaring energy costs, inflation and the rising cost of living. 09.11.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live from Athens as protestors gather for a nationwide general strike.Demonstrators are demanding a significant increase in wages and pensions, collective agreements that ensure stable work with respect for rights, cheap electricity and essential goods for the population.The strikes are taking place in Athens, Thessaloniki, and other major cities in Greece.Follow Sputnik's live coverage to learn more!
Protesters Hit Streets in Athens Over Cost of Living
Protesters Hit Streets in Athens Over Cost of Living
Protesters Hit Streets in Athens Over Cost of Living

08:41 GMT 09.11.2022
Trade unions have called for the 24-hour walk-out to protest against soaring energy costs, inflation and the rising cost of living.
Sputnik comes live from Athens as protestors gather for a nationwide general strike.
Demonstrators are demanding a significant increase in wages and pensions, collective agreements that ensure stable work with respect for rights, cheap electricity and essential goods for the population.
The strikes are taking place in Athens, Thessaloniki, and other major cities in Greece.
Follow Sputnik's live coverage to learn more!
