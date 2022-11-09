https://sputniknews.com/20221109/macron-declares-operation-barkhane-over-despite-3000-french-troops-still-in-sahel-1103952259.html

Macron Declares Operation Barkhane Over, Despite 3,000 French Troops Still in Sahel

"I have decided, in coordination with our partners, to make official today the end of the Barkhane operation," Macron said in a speech on the French helicopter carrier Dixmude in Toulon on Wednesday.Barkhane began in August 2014 as an extension of Operation Serval, launched nearly two years earlier after the coup government in Mali appealed to Paris for help in suppressing an out-of-control rebellion by Tuareg rebels in the north who were aligned with Daesh*. Under Barkhane, that mission extended to four other nations - Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, and Mauritania - and the headquarters moved to N’Djamena, Chad. At its height, the mission included 5,500 French troops, plus local forces.Another parallel operation, Task Force Takuba, was announced in 2020 to focus on the tri-state region between Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali, and after the wind-down of Barkhane began in 2021, Takuba was for a time conceived of as its successor. After Mali demanded all French forces leave the country in early 2022, Takuba was also officially ended that August. However, the size and purview of the roughly 3,000 French forces in Burkina Faso, Niger, and Chad has not changed.France was once the colonial ruler of all five countries, which won independence in the early 1960s as the French Empire faced serious defeats in Vietnam, Algeria, and the Sinai. However, it remains a dominant force in many of its former colonies’ politics and economies.*A terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

