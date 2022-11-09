https://sputniknews.com/20221109/japans-trade-deficit-with-russia-up-163-to-51bln-in-april-september-finance-ministry-1103923881.html

Japan's Trade Deficit With Russia Up 163% to $5.1Bln in April-September: Finance Ministry

Japan's Trade Deficit With Russia Up 163% to $5.1Bln in April-September: Finance Ministry

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan's trade deficit with Russia jumped 163% to 750.5 billion yen ($5.1 billion) in the first half of the 2022 fiscal yea, which started on... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-09T07:09+0000

2022-11-09T07:09+0000

2022-11-09T07:09+0000

russia

russia

japan

export

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107648/47/1076484718_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c6532df08c881e76f7a13f2ba583a780.jpg

Data showed that exports to Russia fell by 46.9% to 232.4 billion yen, while imports from Russia increased by 36.1% to reach 982.8 billion yen.Japan's exports of rubber products to Russia decreased by 91.8%, exports of semiconductor parts by 96.6%, playback and recording video equipment by 98.8%. In addition, car exports, which account for 58% of total Japanese exports to Russia, decreased by 41.6% and auto parts by 88.4%.At the same time, imports of food products from Russia showed an increase of almost 30%, imports of energy resources increased by 51.9%, including a 90% increase in liquefied natural gas import.Food and energy prices have been growing for 13 months in a row, coupled with inflation and historic lows of exchange rate of the Japanese currency against the US dollar.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, japan, export