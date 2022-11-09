https://sputniknews.com/20221109/horrendous-carbon--waste-footprint-decried-on-nz-set-of-amazons-rings-of-power--1103922346.html

'Horrendous Carbon & Waste Footprint’ Decried on NZ Set of Amazon’s Rings of Power

'Horrendous Carbon & Waste Footprint’ Decried on NZ Set of Amazon’s Rings of Power

New Zealand’s mountain ranges and rivers had provided a seemingly perfect setting for Amazon's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, filmed in 1999-2000. For its... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-09T07:22+0000

2022-11-09T07:22+0000

2022-11-09T07:22+0000

new zealand

viral

ecology

carbon emissions

the lord of the rings

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103921440_0:129:3185:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_66143916a76d32d1e73454c9a3b5a771.jpg

What seemed like an great tourism advert for New Zealand turned out to have a dark side, churning out waste and producing an environmental impact, according to media reports.Major filming productions, such as Amazon’s prequel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, have raised concerns in New Zealand regarding their waste and carbon emissions footprint.New Zealand’s pristine natural beauty, with its mountain ranges, rivers and fields, has been touted in tourism campaigns throughout the past decade. But it was the fact that these environments formed the backdrop for onscreen adaptations of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, including Amazon’s latest prequel, The Rings of Power, that tremendously boosted tourism to the country as well. However, all this comes at a huge cost for the environment, workers involved in major film productions on the island country in the South Pacific Ocean tell media.Furthermore, New Zealand’s government turned a blind eye to the emissions and waste concerns and could do more to regulate the environmental impact of film productions, according to on-set photographs, internal communications, and interviews with production workers.Another added:“The environmental impact of this industry, and of this show, is enormous,” a memo to staff was cited as saying, adding that “every single person we spoke to is concerned about the environmental impact”.Filming for the eight-episode first season took place in New Zealand from February 2020 to August 2021. By July 2021, according to leaked internal communications from The Rings of Power’s sustainability team, roughly 14,387 tonnes of carbon dioxide had been generated. Waste disposal practices on New Zealand’s filming sets were slammed as “insane,” “horrendous,” “sad,” and “embarrassing” by interviewed staff. In the wake of the filming, one cited vendor reported collecting 11,433 cubic metres of landfill waste, while another gathered 30.5 cubic metres of soft plastic and 1,885 cubic metres of landfill waste.Throughout the filing, several initiatives had been set in place to try and mitigate the impact, such as recycling paper waste and batteries, using an electric vehicle charging station, re-usable water bottles, and engaging with local disposal companies to compost or recycle waste. The multi-series show announced in August 2022 that season 2 would be filmed in the UK "as part of a strategy by the studio to expand its production space and consolidate its footprint in the UK."In response to the environmental impact claims, Amazon company was cited as insisting that it complied with all laws and “either met or exceeded industry standards.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220214/looks-like-utter-crp-netizens-livid-at-amazons-prequel-to-lord-of-the-rings-1093022701.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220211/latino--black-play-elf--dwarf-in-amazon-lord-of-the-rings-series-triggering-diversity-debate-1092930579.html

new zealand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

filming lord of the rings in new zealand, amazon’s prequel, the lord of the rings: the rings of power, raised concerns in new zealand regarding waste and carbon emissions footprint, environmental impact, onscreen adaptations of the lord of the rings trilogy boosted tourism to the country, waste disposal practices on new zealand’s filming sets slammed as insane