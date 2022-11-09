https://sputniknews.com/20221109/franco-german-axis-has-never-been-about-europe-shielding-weaker-members-researcher-1103920145.html

France and Germany, two leading EU countries, were supposed to hold a joint cabinet meeting in late October but ended up postponing it until January, reportedly due to differences on energy and defense issues. Instead, it was replaced with a working lunch in Paris between French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. All of this added to the ongoing concerns regarding relations between Paris and Berlin being at a low point and eroding.Fazi argued that the meltdown of the Franco-German alliance was a logical consequence of the nature of the relationship between the two countries, that existed as long as their interests were mutually compatible, which is no longer the case. Rather than having a common vision for the European Union, its two richest members have been sharing power under a "gentlemen’s agreement" that has allowed Paris to bend EU rules, including by running big budget deficits, in exchange for paying them lip service in Brussels."So the Franco-German axis has never been about promoting ‘Europe's interests,’ but rather the interests of the two countries through the institutions of the EU," he added.The Franco-German split came after Germany painfully realized that it was at the receiving end of an economic war being waged against it by the United States. Fazi suggested that the US was also probably behind the September bombing attack that made the Nord Stream pipeline system, built to transport Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea, inoperable."Germany realizes all too well (even though it can't say it out loud) that it is at the receiving end of an economic war being waged against it by the US, by driving a wedge between Germany and Russia and preventing the rise of a Eurasian economic bloc. Indeed, the US is also the most likely culprit behind the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline," he said.As for Germany’s key ally, France has shared some of its concerns about the cost of American LNG and the overall effect of the United States’ Ukraine policy on Europe — but it is ultimately too insecure, Fazi said, to follow Germany in openly challenging the US. The "European solutions" France keeps talking about are just a cover for going along with the status quo because, with countries like Poland feeling a much closer allegiance to Washington than to its neighbor, there is no common European middle ground to be found there.

