https://sputniknews.com/20221109/disinformation--denunciation-french-ambassador-to-car-loses-privileged-status-1103940205.html

‘Disinformation & Denunciation’: French Ambassador to CAR Loses Privileged Status

‘Disinformation & Denunciation’: French Ambassador to CAR Loses Privileged Status

In a new sign of the deterioration of relations between Paris and Bangui, France's high representative to the Central African Republic has had his privileged... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-09T13:32+0000

2022-11-09T13:32+0000

2022-11-09T13:32+0000

africa

africa

central african republic

france

diplomacy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/07/1101622483_0:79:1499:922_1920x0_80_0_0_eee408d40e6c91460d25d6b8afe3842f.jpg

The ambassador and high representative of France to the Central African Republic (CAR) has lost his status as doyen of the diplomatic corps in the state. According to a letter from the Central African foreign minister, leaked on November 8, the reason was the personality of the French diplomat himself, Jean-Marc Grosgurin.Addressing the letter to head of French diplomacy, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, her Central African counterpart Sylvie Baïpo-Temon accused the French ambassador of having shown “disrespectful attitudes to the invitations of the head of state.”Moreover, the diplomat was criticized for engaging in “disinformation and denunciation.” The CAR accused France of not having shown "reciprocity" in diplomatic matters.The special status in question exists in accordance with an agreement between Paris and Bangui that was concluded on the day of the CAR's independence, on August 13, 1960. French ambassadors were awarded this status.CAR Bids Farewell to Last French TanksAt the end of October, the last of the French Army's armored vehicles left the Central African Republic, where they had been present for nearly 62 years, as the country has been embroiled in civil war since 2013.Last year, Paris denounced the presence of Russian mercenaries from the private military company Wagner in the Central African Republic and accused them of “substituting” the authority of the state in the country and of monopolizing its fiscal capacity.In turn, Bangui pointed to the “relentlessness” of the French side, as well as its “desire to infantilize the Central African Republic and its authorities.”

https://sputniknews.com

africa

central african republic

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia and car, france and car, wagner pmc in car, central african republic, african diplomacy