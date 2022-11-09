https://sputniknews.com/20221109/cop27-albatross-of-western-sanctions-hinders-zimbabwes-climate-efforts-says-zimbabwe-president-1103922489.html
COP27: 'Albatross' of Western Sanctions Hinders Zimbabwe's Climate Efforts, Says Zimbabwe President
Emmerson Mnanagagwa, the president of Zimbabwe, called for immediate lifting of sanctions imposed on the country by the West and its allies. He declared that the illegal sanctions hamper Zimbabwe's progress in tackling the climate change.
“Greater progress would be made on our climate goals were it not for the albatross of illegal economic sanctions imposed on our country. We demand the immediate lifting of these unwarranted and punitive sanctions," Mnangagwa said.
The head of the Southern African state emphasized attention on the devastating concequences of the global warming for Zimbabwe, especially its agricultural sector, which is plays a key role in the country's economy. According to Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe works actively to contribute to mitigation of the climate crisis and is to limit its greenhouse gas emissions to 44.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030.
“My Government is implementing various programmes, including extensive dam construction projects towards climate change adaptation and mitigation for sustainable food and nutrition security. Further, Zimbabwe is expanding the production and use of renewable energy,” the president uttered.
Mnangagwa underlined that "concrete action" has to be taken. He said that climate finance should be prioritised and advocated for the creation of a bloc consisting of the Group 77 states as well as China, aimed at approaching the climate crisis from the perspective of developing countries.
In recent decades, Zimabawe has faced food deficit. According to the World Food Programme
, 63% of Zimabawe's 15.6 million population live below the poverty line and
24% of the country's children between 6–59 months face malnutrition.
The US/EU unilateral sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe have been an object of criticism from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) presidents such as Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo, as well as other African leaders. Russia is also a long-time opposer of the sanctions. In 2008, the country vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on anti-Zimbabwe sanctions together with China. In 2019, the sanctions were criticised by Russian Natural Resources and Environment Minister Dmitry Kobylkin.
According to a 2020 SADC report
, Zimbabwe "lost well over US$42 billion in revenue over the past nineteen years because of the sanctions" with negative influence
on most sectors of its economy and the investment climate.
According to UNEP
data, African countries are among main victims of the impacts of climate change, such as floods, droughts, and famine, while the continent contributes just two or three percent to global greenhouse gas emissions.