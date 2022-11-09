International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221109/chinas-comac-receives-over-300-new-orders-for-home-grown-c919-airliner-after-zhuhai-air-show-demo-1103948644.html
China's Comac Receives Over 300 New Orders for Home-Grown C919 Airliner After Zhuhai Air Show Demo
China's Comac Receives Over 300 New Orders for Home-Grown C919 Airliner After Zhuhai Air Show Demo
After stunning attendees at the Air Show China in Zhuhai on Tuesday, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) has received hundreds of orders for... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-09T17:03+0000
2022-11-09T17:03+0000
world
zhuhai
comac c919
orders
china
boeing 737
airbus a320
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103948498_0:99:3291:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_a142a18af0ac0a1b05ce075b7a2067ea.jpg
Comac received more than 330 orders for the narrow-body C919 on Tuesday, the company announced, increasing its total orders to 815 units for 28 customers. Most of the orders are from Chinese airlines including Chengdu, Jiangxi, China Southern, and China Eastern, but the list also includes Ireland-based GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the world’s largest airline leasing company.Other airlines, such as the forthcoming Nigeria Air, have also expressed interest in acquiring C919s.The narrow-body plane can seat up to 168 passengers and is anticipated to be a strong new competitor with the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, two of the world’s best-selling passenger jet aircraft.China’s Civil Aviation Administration gave the C919 its final airworthiness certification in late September, opening it up to commercial use, and hundreds of orders had already been placed by the time the International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, better known as AirShow China, opened in Zhuhai on Tuesday. The air show saw numerous new aircraft and weapons systems debut, but also saw the C919 give a 15-minute flight demonstration to attendees.Following the demonstration, orders for the C919 increased by two-thirds. The state-owned company said it had also received 30 more orders for the ARJ21, a smaller, regional passenger aircraft that carries up to 90 people.Boeing’s sales have fallen below investors’ estimates for five quarters in a row, and the value of its shares have declined by 29% since the start of the year. The decline is in part due to the 737MAX’s reputation, but also crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, which have affected all airlines. More recently, parts shortages and low orders for other Boeing products, like the 787, have caused problems in production.However, Comac and Boeing also signed an agreement at Zhuhai to expand cooperation on their joint research center, which has researched innovations such as biofuel, derived from spent cooking oil.
zhuhai
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103948498_280:0:3011:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_474986b3036bfa50f1d24f1e9234bf31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
zhuhai, comac c919, orders, china, boeing 737, airbus a320
zhuhai, comac c919, orders, china, boeing 737, airbus a320

China's Comac Receives Over 300 New Orders for Home-Grown C919 Airliner After Zhuhai Air Show Demo

17:03 GMT 09.11.2022
© Ding TingThe third C919 prototype passenger jet takes off at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 28, 2018.
The third C919 prototype passenger jet takes off at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 28, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2022
© Ding Ting
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
After stunning attendees at the Air Show China in Zhuhai on Tuesday, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) has received hundreds of orders for its C919 airliner - China’s first large commercial passenger jet of indigenous design.
Comac received more than 330 orders for the narrow-body C919 on Tuesday, the company announced, increasing its total orders to 815 units for 28 customers. Most of the orders are from Chinese airlines including Chengdu, Jiangxi, China Southern, and China Eastern, but the list also includes Ireland-based GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the world’s largest airline leasing company.
Other airlines, such as the forthcoming Nigeria Air, have also expressed interest in acquiring C919s.
Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson told Simple Flying recently that the Ireland-based bargain carrier would “welcome a third person to break the duopoly between Boeing and Airbus. We would hope that they (COMAC) will have a good aircraft, but that aircraft will have a lot of tried-and-tested Western components as well. And the question is, will that be reflected in the pricing of those aircraft or not?"
The narrow-body plane can seat up to 168 passengers and is anticipated to be a strong new competitor with the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, two of the world’s best-selling passenger jet aircraft.
China’s Civil Aviation Administration gave the C919 its final airworthiness certification in late September, opening it up to commercial use, and hundreds of orders had already been placed by the time the International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, better known as AirShow China, opened in Zhuhai on Tuesday. The air show saw numerous new aircraft and weapons systems debut, but also saw the C919 give a 15-minute flight demonstration to attendees.
Following the demonstration, orders for the C919 increased by two-thirds. The state-owned company said it had also received 30 more orders for the ARJ21, a smaller, regional passenger aircraft that carries up to 90 people.
News of the C919’s instant popularity comes as a blow to Boeing, which has seriously suffered in sales following the debacle associated with its 737MAX aircraft. The planemaker has been forced to pay out billions in fines and restitutions after it hid changes to the plane’s computer from its operators, resulting in two crashes that together killed 346 people.
Boeing’s sales have fallen below investors’ estimates for five quarters in a row, and the value of its shares have declined by 29% since the start of the year. The decline is in part due to the 737MAX’s reputation, but also crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, which have affected all airlines. More recently, parts shortages and low orders for other Boeing products, like the 787, have caused problems in production.
"In whack-a-mole fashion, just as Boeing gets something right..., something else goes wrong," Vertical Research analyst Robert Stallard said at a meeting of Boeing investors in Seattle earlier this month.
However, Comac and Boeing also signed an agreement at Zhuhai to expand cooperation on their joint research center, which has researched innovations such as biofuel, derived from spent cooking oil.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала