https://sputniknews.com/20221109/cavusoglu-says-does-not-see-threats-risks-on-gas-hub-project-proposed-by-russia-1103918166.html

Cavusoglu Says Does Not See Threats, Risks on Gas Hub Project Proposed by Russia

Cavusoglu Says Does Not See Threats, Risks on Gas Hub Project Proposed by Russia

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he did not see threats or risks on the gas hub project proposed by Russia. 09.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-09T04:42+0000

2022-11-09T04:42+0000

2022-11-09T04:42+0000

world

turkey

russia

gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094900053_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1f76f1e49d15b023951512a9104bed7c.jpg

“As for the gas hub project, I don’t see any threats or risks here… The purpose of this proposal is European markets. Today we have reduced our dependence on Russian gas from 60% to 44%, as there are opportunities for diversification," Cavusoglu said.On October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey. The next day, Putin discussed the idea with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their face-to-face meeting in Astana. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions in both countries to quickly begin work on the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe.

turkey

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkey, russia, gas