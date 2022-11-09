International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221109/cabinet-france-increases-military-budget-by-over-20-1103934485.html
Cabinet: France Increases Military Budget by Over 20%
Cabinet: France Increases Military Budget by Over 20%
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French government has increased the country's military budget by more than 20% and will continue modernizing the army, French government... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-09T11:39+0000
2022-11-09T11:39+0000
military
france
budget
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104135/42/1041354214_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_f1f24f82ddc62bd67c65cd10bc57cb8f.jpg
"We have increased the military budget by over 20%, and we are doing everything to modernize our army," Veran told French media.The spokesman also said that the French authorities would soon review and adopt a law on military programming, providing for a further budget increase.Veran rejected the statements suggesting that France weakens the capabilities of its own troops by sending military aid to Ukraine.On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.France has already supplied Ukraine with 18 self-propelled 155-mm caliber artillery units Caesar from the army's reserves.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104135/42/1041354214_278:0:4651:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_6e6ad0c1e1c0c339211a6c714d07b1d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, military budget, modernizing the army
france, military budget, modernizing the army

Cabinet: France Increases Military Budget by Over 20%

11:39 GMT 09.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / MEHDI FEDOUACHMembers of French army special force (file)
Members of French army special force (file) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / MEHDI FEDOUACH
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French government has increased the country's military budget by more than 20% and will continue modernizing the army, French government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.
"We have increased the military budget by over 20%, and we are doing everything to modernize our army," Veran told French media.
The spokesman also said that the French authorities would soon review and adopt a law on military programming, providing for a further budget increase.
Veran rejected the statements suggesting that France weakens the capabilities of its own troops by sending military aid to Ukraine.
"When we supply weapons to our allies, we are not weakening our army, on the contrary, we are strengthening our forces within the European Union. We are not 'undressing' our army at all," the spokesman added.
On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.
France has already supplied Ukraine with 18 self-propelled 155-mm caliber artillery units Caesar from the army's reserves.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала