https://sputniknews.com/20221109/biden-armageddon-warning-aims-to-pit-as-many-states-against-russia-as-possible-ambassador-antonov-1103921088.html
Biden 'Armageddon' Warning Aims to Pit as Many States Against Russia as Possible: Ambassador Antonov
Biden ‘Armageddon' Warning Aims to Pit as Many States Against Russia as Possible: Ambassador Antonov
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's warning of Armageddon is groundless and dangerous and aims at pitting as many countries against Russia as... 09.11.2022, Sputnik International
"Against this background, the intimidation of the world community by the 'approaching Armageddon' is groundless and dangerous," Antonov said. "Loud statements coming from the United States, and even from the lips of President Joe Biden, pursue a single goal - to incite as many states as possible against Russia."Biden said in October that the Ukraine conflict may lead to miscalculations that could potentially end in the biblical event known as Armageddon. On October 6, Biden said that the world has not faced the "prospect of Armageddon" like it does now, since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.Russia is not threatening anyone with nuclear weapons, but quite the contrary, it is trying to prevent the current situation spiraling out of control, Antonov said.Antonov said contrary to Russia’s frank statements that it will not use nuclear weapons, the world heard the United Kingdom - Washington’s closest ally - express readiness to do exactly the opposite.On Monday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that US officials have recently had an opportunity to engage with the Russian government to reduce risks and convey the consequences of the potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.The Wall Street Journal reported that Sullivan has been conducting confidential talks in recent months with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. The Kremlin and the White House declined to confirm that such talks took place.Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement confirming that Russia's nuclear deterrence policy was guided by the postulate of the inadmissibility of nuclear war, as there could be no winners in such a conflict.In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had never proactively said anything about using nuclear weapons, noting that such speculations are being used by the collective West to influence countries that have a more friendly attitude toward Russia.
Biden ‘Armageddon' Warning Aims to Pit as Many States Against Russia as Possible: Ambassador Antonov

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's warning of Armageddon is groundless and dangerous and aims at pitting as many countries against Russia as possible, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik
"Against this background, the intimidation of the world community by the 'approaching Armageddon' is groundless and dangerous," Antonov said. "Loud statements coming from the United States, and even from the lips of President Joe Biden, pursue a single goal - to incite as many states as possible against Russia."
Biden said in October that the Ukraine conflict may lead to miscalculations that could potentially end in the biblical event known as Armageddon. On October 6, Biden said that the world has not faced the "prospect of Armageddon" like it does now, since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.
Russia is not threatening anyone with nuclear weapons, but quite the contrary, it is trying to prevent the current situation spiraling out of control, Antonov said.
"The Americans, turning everything upside down, accuse us of irresponsible nuclear rhetoric. If you look at the facts, it becomes clear that we are not threatening anyone with nuclear weapons," Antonov said. "On the contrary, we strive to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control. Russian officials and the president of Russia have repeatedly confirmed that we are not going to use nuclear weapons, including tactical ones, in Ukraine."
Antonov said contrary to Russia’s frank statements that it will not use nuclear weapons, the world heard the United Kingdom - Washington’s closest ally - express readiness to do exactly the opposite.
"Such statements are extremely dangerous. Especially, when talk about the use of weapons of mass destruction is becoming a norm. This dulls the caution in the minds of those leaders in the West who add fuel to the fire of the Ukrainian conflict. They are responsible for preventing the scenario mentioned by the American President," Antonov added.
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2022
Russia
West Using Nuclear Weapons Provocation to Drum Up Anti-Russia Coalition - Security Council Head
3 November, 13:51 GMT
On Monday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that US officials have recently had an opportunity to engage with the Russian government to reduce risks and convey the consequences of the potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Sullivan has been conducting confidential talks in recent months with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. The Kremlin and the White House declined to confirm that such talks took place.
Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement confirming that Russia's nuclear deterrence policy was guided by the postulate of the inadmissibility of nuclear war, as there could be no winners in such a conflict.
In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had never proactively said anything about using nuclear weapons, noting that such speculations are being used by the collective West to influence countries that have a more friendly attitude toward Russia.
