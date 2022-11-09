https://sputniknews.com/20221109/biden-armageddon-warning-aims-to-pit-as-many-states-against-russia-as-possible-ambassador-antonov-1103921088.html

Biden 'Armageddon' Warning Aims to Pit as Many States Against Russia as Possible: Ambassador Antonov

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's warning of Armageddon is groundless and dangerous and aims at pitting as many countries against Russia as...

"Against this background, the intimidation of the world community by the 'approaching Armageddon' is groundless and dangerous," Antonov said. "Loud statements coming from the United States, and even from the lips of President Joe Biden, pursue a single goal - to incite as many states as possible against Russia."Biden said in October that the Ukraine conflict may lead to miscalculations that could potentially end in the biblical event known as Armageddon. On October 6, Biden said that the world has not faced the "prospect of Armageddon" like it does now, since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.Russia is not threatening anyone with nuclear weapons, but quite the contrary, it is trying to prevent the current situation spiraling out of control, Antonov said.Antonov said contrary to Russia’s frank statements that it will not use nuclear weapons, the world heard the United Kingdom - Washington’s closest ally - express readiness to do exactly the opposite.On Monday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that US officials have recently had an opportunity to engage with the Russian government to reduce risks and convey the consequences of the potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.The Wall Street Journal reported that Sullivan has been conducting confidential talks in recent months with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev. The Kremlin and the White House declined to confirm that such talks took place.Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement confirming that Russia's nuclear deterrence policy was guided by the postulate of the inadmissibility of nuclear war, as there could be no winners in such a conflict.In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had never proactively said anything about using nuclear weapons, noting that such speculations are being used by the collective West to influence countries that have a more friendly attitude toward Russia.

