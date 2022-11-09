https://sputniknews.com/20221109/aruna-miller-becomes-first-indian-american-lieutenant-governor-of-us-state-1103924954.html
Aruna Miller Becomes First Indian-American Lieutenant Governor of US State
Aruna Miller made history by becoming the first Indian-American politician to be elected as lieutenant governor of the US state of Maryland, media reports said on Wednesday. Miller, 58, was declared the winner on Tuesday after polling concluded.
She was on the lieutenant governor ticket alongside Wes Moore, who was contesting for the governor's post.
Both President Joe Biden
and Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned for Moore and Miller.
According to media reports, she also had the support of some top Donald Trump and Republican supporters, as they raised funds for her.
After being declared winner, she said in her victory speech: “Maryland, tonight you showed the nation what a small but mighty state can do when democracy is on the ballot. You chose unity over division, expanding rights over restricting rights, and hope over fear. You chose Wes Moore and me to be your next Governor and Lieutenant Governor.”
“Ever since I came to this country in 1972, I've never stopped being excited for the promise of America. I will never stop fighting to make sure that promise is available to everyone. And this promise begins with a commitment to deliver a Maryland where we leave no one behind,” she added.
The Indian-American politician overcame last-minute opposition from her detractors, who accused her of courting Hindu nationalists. However, she has denied the charge.
The lieutenant governor is the state's second highest-ranking official after the governor, and assumes the latter's role when they are out of state or incapacitated.