https://sputniknews.com/20221109/57-magnitude-earthquake-occurs-off-coast-of-italy-seismologists-say-1103922237.html
5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Occurs Off Coast of Italy, Seismologists Say
5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Occurs Off Coast of Italy, Seismologists Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Italy, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Wednesday. 09.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-09T06:35+0000
2022-11-09T06:35+0000
2022-11-09T06:35+0000
world
earthquake
italy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c2a55e3061cab6eb49d884e365d6a1.jpg
The earthquake was recorded at 07:07 a.m. local time (06:07 GMT). The epicenter was located 64 kilometers (39.7 miles) east of the city of Rimini, at a depth of 10 kilometers.There is no immediate information about possible casualties or destruction.
https://sputniknews.com/20220919/strong-68-magnitude-earthquake-hits-mexicos-central-west-1100979258.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9176b2d94a57138a24938fcb7cb3ca0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
earthquake, italy
5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Occurs Off Coast of Italy, Seismologists Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Italy, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Wednesday.
The earthquake was recorded at 07:07 a.m. local time (06:07 GMT).
The epicenter
was located 64 kilometers (39.7 miles) east of the city of Rimini, at a depth of 10 kilometers.
There is no immediate information about possible casualties or destruction.