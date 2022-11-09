International
5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Occurs Off Coast of Italy, Seismologists Say
5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Occurs Off Coast of Italy, Seismologists Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Italy, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Wednesday. 09.11.2022
The earthquake was recorded at 07:07 a.m. local time (06:07 GMT). The epicenter was located 64 kilometers (39.7 miles) east of the city of Rimini, at a depth of 10 kilometers.There is no immediate information about possible casualties or destruction.
06:35 GMT 09.11.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Italy, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Wednesday.
The earthquake was recorded at 07:07 a.m. local time (06:07 GMT).
The epicenter was located 64 kilometers (39.7 miles) east of the city of Rimini, at a depth of 10 kilometers.
There is no immediate information about possible casualties or destruction.
