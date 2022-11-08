https://sputniknews.com/20221108/you-snooze---you-lose-scientists-say-sleeping-through-multiple-alarms-may-be-bad-idea-1103891268.html

You Snooze - You Lose? Scientists Say Sleeping Through Multiple Alarms May Be Bad Idea

You Snooze - You Lose? Scientists Say Sleeping Through Multiple Alarms May Be Bad Idea

Some days it’s torture to crawl out of bed, so many are naturally tempted to press the "snooze button" and spend 10 more minutes between dreams and reality... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-08T12:09+0000

2022-11-08T12:09+0000

2022-11-08T12:09+0000

sleep

science & tech

bed

science

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103343/60/1033436089_0:156:2049:1308_1920x0_80_0_0_9d128ce2b7449084a4b56a394fe110f7.jpg

According to US scientists, people who regularly hit the snooze button on their alarm may face considerable risks. A major study involving 450 adults, using surveying and wearable devices, showed that habitual snoozers showed more signs of sleep disturbance.At the same time, Mattingly suggested that snoozing may be a way for people to battle exhaustion – since medical data estimates that one in three Americans does not get enough sleep on a regular basis. He also noted that "night owls" tend to snooze more and were found to be more tired in general.The researchers concluded by saying that sometimes snoozing could actually be beneficial, noting that there is still "so much that we do not know" on the issue.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

sleep deprivation, snoozing, snooze button, alarm clock, snoozing research