https://sputniknews.com/20221108/who-is-sriram-krishnan-the-indian-american-helping-out-elon-musk-at-twitter--1103880689.html
Who is Sriram Krishnan, the Indian-American 'Helping Out' Elon Musk at Twitter?
Who is Sriram Krishnan, the Indian-American 'Helping Out' Elon Musk at Twitter?
On the night of October 28th, Elon Musk closed his $44 billion deal to buy the social media service Twitter and immediately fired four top Twitter executives... 08.11.2022
An Indian-born software engineer and former Twitter executive Sriram Krishnan tweeted that he was "helping out Mr. Musk temporarily with some other great people".Elon Musk has reportedly put together a small team of his friends and confidants to implement his vision for Twitter. Sriram Krishnan appears to also be included in this team. It is difficult to say how close his ties with Musk are at this point, though reports have described him as a part of Musk's "inner circle".According to reports, Sriram Krishnan is expected to help Elon Musk in implementing his ambitious plan to monetize this social media service.Krishnan wrote at his Twitter account: “I (and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen.”Although little is known about Krishnan's association with Musk, he is an open admirer of the business magnate. Krishnan described him as an "inspirational person and an iconic founder." Musk met Krishnan and his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy later during their visit to the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. In February 2021 Musk appeared on Krishnan and Ramamurthy’s influential program ‘The Good Times Show’ on Clubhouse.Mr. Krishnan was born in the southern Indian city Chennai. He described his family as a "very traditional" middle-income household. He received his Bachelor's in Information Technology from SRM Engineering College, Anna University. He then moved to the US in 2007 and began working at Microsoft. Later he also served at Twitter, Yahoo!, Facebook, and Snap. Now he is often characterized as an American investor and a partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.
Who is Sriram Krishnan, the Indian-American 'Helping Out' Elon Musk at Twitter?

10:49 GMT 08.11.2022
On the night of October 28th, Elon Musk closed his $44 billion deal to buy the social media service Twitter and immediately fired four top Twitter executives, including Indian-BORN CEO Parag Agrawal. According to Musk, his goal is to make this social media platform a freer place for all types of commentary.
An Indian-born software engineer and former Twitter executive Sriram Krishnan tweeted that he was "helping out Mr. Musk temporarily with some other great people".
Elon Musk has reportedly put together a small team of his friends and confidants to implement his vision for Twitter. Sriram Krishnan appears to also be included in this team. It is difficult to say how close his ties with Musk are at this point, though reports have described him as a part of Musk's "inner circle".
According to reports, Sriram Krishnan is expected to help Elon Musk in implementing his ambitious plan to monetize this social media service.
Krishnan wrote at his Twitter account: “I (and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen.”
Although little is known about Krishnan's association with Musk, he is an open admirer of the business magnate. Krishnan described him as an "inspirational person and an iconic founder."
Musk met Krishnan and his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy later during their visit to the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. In February 2021 Musk appeared on Krishnan and Ramamurthy’s influential program ‘The Good Times Show’ on Clubhouse.
Mr. Krishnan was born in the southern Indian city Chennai. He described his family as a "very traditional" middle-income household. He received his Bachelor's in Information Technology from SRM Engineering College, Anna University.
He then moved to the US in 2007 and began working at Microsoft. Later he also served at Twitter, Yahoo!, Facebook, and Snap. Now he is often characterized as an American investor and a partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.
