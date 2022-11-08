https://sputniknews.com/20221108/video-ted-cruz-gets-showered-with-boos-and-booze-during-houston-astros-victory-parade-1103873733.html

Video: Ted Cruz Gets Showered With Boos and Booze During Houston Astros’ Victory Parade

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games on Saturday, winning the franchise’s first World Series since its scandal-laden 2017... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz was mercifully booed on Monday and had a beer can thrown at him during the Houston Astros World Series celebration parade.Fans had come out to celebrate the Astros’ World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies while the team paraded down the city streets, a common tradition in American sports. Cruz, a controversial figure even in Texas, rode in an uncovered military-style truck, waving to fans of the team.Multiple videos were posted on social media, showing the firebrand senator being loudly booed by the crowd before what appears to be a beer can being thrown at the lawmaker. Footage shows that a bodyguard blocked the object before speaking into a lapel mic; however, according to Houston Police, the beer can managed to strike Cruz in the chest and neck.The Houston Police Department detailed in a statement that a 33-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was arrested for allegedly throwing the beer can. The individual is expected to face assault charges. If he gets out on bail, perhaps he can flee to Cancun, Mexico, like the senator once did.Other videos did not include any thrown objects, but they did show the senator being savagely booed and flipped off by his constituents.Perhaps Cruz should have taken a page out of Kansas City Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ book, who had a beer tossed his way during the 2020 Super Bowl parade.Catching and chugging the beer would have likely helped Cruz promote his masculine image, as well as his polling numbers since it’s not just Astro fans who disapprove of the senator. According to an October poll by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Austin, 37% of Texan voters disapprove strongly of Cruz’s job performance, compared to only 24% who approve strongly.Earlier, Cruz was also greeted with a chorus of boos at New York’s Yankees Stadium after watching the Astros win the American League Championship. The boos in Houston hit harder; these are his constituents and potential voters.Cruz will be up for reelection in 2024.

