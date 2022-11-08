International
Venezuela, Colombia Resume Flights After Two-Year Break
Venezuela, Colombia Resume Flights After Two-Year Break
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuela and Colombia on Monday resumed mutual flights, Transport Minister Ramon Velasquez said.
Venezuela, Colombia Resume Flights After Two-Year Break

