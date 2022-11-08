https://sputniknews.com/20221108/us-senate-candidate-most-americans-deeply-unhappy-with-biden-admin--hyperinflation-amid-midterms-1103908620.html

US Senate Candidate: Most Americans Deeply Unhappy With Biden Admin & Hyperinflation Amid Midterms

Americans are heading to the polls on November 8 to cast their vote and determine who will control Congress, with the Democrats projected to lose both...

Diane Sare, LaRouche independent candidate for US Senate, NY, is competing for the New York seat currently occupied by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in the November 8 midterm elections. Sare, founder and co-director of the Schiller Institute New York City Chorus, says she is running against the interests of Wall Street and in support of a new world economic order.In an interview with Sputnik, Diane Sare shares her impression of the atmosphere at the polling stations, reveals the reasons behind her decision to run as an independent, and gives her take on the Joe Biden administration's policies. Sputnik: What's the atmosphere like at the polling stations?Diane Sare: I was pleased to say that it was very busy where I went to vote, because here in New York, and I think now most states have two weeks or so of early voting, which I think is a little bit ridiculous and lends itself to manipulation. But happily, many people believe their vote is the most likely to be counted accurately if they go in and vote on Election Day at the polls. I can say it was very busy. People were serious. I didn't see people giddy or jubilant. Guarded. There's enormous mistrust, for good reasons. I think people don't want to say much and they're sort of reserving judgment. But also, I can tell you as a candidate, every county in the state sends their communication about "you can go and observe this and that." They're not going to finish even counting until November 15 – which is also completely crazy. That doesn't mean we won't have results tonight, but in races which are close, it can drag on for a long time.In 2020, contrary to what the news media says, there was massive evidence of election fraud. I know about this going back years from my work with LaRouche, when colleagues of mine, I was too young at the time, actually proved in 1976 that hundreds of thousands of dead people had voted. And the judge said, “Well, it's a secret ballot. You cannot prove they voted for Jimmy Carter, so you can't do anything about the election.” So it's an ongoing problem. And we have the phenomenon now that if you talked about election fraud after the 2020 election, you would get banned from all media platforms. But now Hillary Clinton and other Democrats are on a high-profile screaming campaign to talk about voter fraud and election fraud, probably because, I mean, any idiot can see that the overwhelming majority of Americans are deeply unhappy with the Biden administration, the hyperinflation, and the war.Sputnik: Have public sentiments changed since the last major elections in 2020?Sare: I don't think it's changed that much, excepting it's more intense. And maybe a few more Democrats have left the fold, like Tulsi Gabbard. I can report what we found when we were petitioning to put my name on the ballot. Sputnik: Why have you decided to run as an independent candidate?Sare: Because I did not want to compromise with either party. If you run on a party line, generally, they would expect you to go along with their platform. I suppose that's normal. I was open to the idea if the Republican Party had wanted to nominate me, then perhaps I would also run on their line. In New York, they have something called fusion voting, where a candidate can be on several different party lines and their vote only gets counted once. But I would have been open to being on the Republican line. But it was very clear the party had decided long beforehand who they were nominating, again, showing how rigged the system is. And frankly, I think we have to get beyond party. The nation is in deep trouble. There's enormous hype in the social media and the regular media to get everybody very divided. But all of us are facing hyperinflation. All of us do not want a nuclear war with Russia or China. So we have some very overwhelming common interests. And I think there needs to be a voice for those interests.Sputnik: You are running, as you say, against the interests of Wall Street. Why do you consider it problematic?Sare: Because it's bankrupt, to be blunt. Look, it really started in 1971, when Nixon decoupled the dollar from the gold reserve system, thereby ending what was left of the Bretton Woods system, which was not perfect, but it was at least a stabilizing factor. So the dollar became more and more a fiction, because it wasn't connected not only to gold, but to any kind of productivity or manufacturing. There used to be a reason to have faith in the value of the dollar, because the United States was a productive and prosperous nation. Now, we have made a mockery of this by just printing trillions of dollars to bail out bad debt in the form of derivatives. And the City of London is holding a gigantic bubble, and Wall Street is part of that. And so some of what is driving the insane behavior of our political leaders is the looming blowout of this financial system. And you see it with the raising of the interest rates, which also are causing inflation. They say it's supposed to stop inflation, but now people can't afford to pay 24% interest on their credit cards.Sputnik: What's your take on how the current administration performs its duties?Sare: It says in the Constitution that the reason we have a government is to establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare. And that question of the general welfare, in my view, is the number one purpose of government. So in that regard, this government has absolutely failed. They are promoting the interests of a tiny group of billionaires at the expense of the vast majority of the American people. They are not providing defense, because they are encouraging offensive wars, as in the provocation of Russia with regard to Ukraine and then the insistence of sending billions of dollars’ worth of weapons and aid and refusing to allow even when he was inclined to negotiate back in March-April, refusing to allow Zelensky to negotiate. And now our national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is running around pretending – I don't know what he's pretending, but he's a highly untrustworthy fellow, if only because he underestimates his lack of knowledge in the region. I heard Alexander Mercouris on The Duran last night say something which really made me smile. He said, “Jake Sullivan is very inexperienced, but extremely confident.” Not a good combination.Sputnik: What do you make of the Biden administration’s approach to the Ukraine conflict?Sare: The Biden administration's approach began when he was vice president of Barack Obama, who was one of the most bloodthirsty presidents we've had, even worse than Bush, which I thought was impossible. That was insane. We overthrew the government. We brought in a government of Ukraine that is sympathetic to the tradition of Stepan Bandera, so you've turned a collaborator of the Nazis, one of the most brutal killers, into a hero. And that continues now under Biden. And I think that's really weak. It's a policy which was briefly disrupted by the Trump presidency, but continues now. And I think it's extremely dangerous. I think people somehow are not considering what could be the result of their actions.Sputnik: Why does the American MSM continue to fan the flames by saying Moscow is ready to use nuclear weapons, despite loud and clear denials from Russia; what's the reason to escalate the nuclear rhetoric?Sare: To control the American people, perhaps, or to keep an image that Putin is the one who is crazy as opposed to certain Western leaders. I think it's highly dangerous, since nobody will survive a nuclear war. It’s highly irresponsible, and frankly I can't think of any good reason for why anybody would do that.Sputnik: On November 2, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a very clear statement reiterating its commitment to the tenet that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.” It continued to say that "the most immediate task is to avoid any military clash between nuclear powers.” Why, in your opinion, have we heard nothing but silence from the United States, the UK, and France? What's behind this?Sare: I think that is the question of the hour. I think it should be asked everywhere. And I don't know if you have seen, but I'm very pleased that volunteers with my campaign, and even myself, have begun asking our officials that. In fact, Biden has now been asked twice at two public rallies – once in New York and once in the, I guess, Maryland area: will he reiterate that nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought? This was a group of young people in New York City, about five or six of them, most of whom are known to me, and then again at a second rally. And now I understand this is picking up on the West Coast, where a person who had seen what has been going on here contacted Jose Vega, the young man who intervened on AOC, and said, “I just asked Kamala Harris about why she's supporting nuclear war, can you help me get my video out?” So I'm hoping we're going to have a movement in this country where no politician is going to be allowed to get up and threaten the world with nuclear war or remain silent on the commitment that we cannot have a nuclear war.

