US Midterm Election Day Underway in Washington DC, as Voters Head to Ballot Box

Like elsewhere in the country, voters in Washington were able to cast ballots early or on Election Day itself.At West End Library in the district’s Ward 2, voters could drop off their early ballots in a box outside or go inside to vote in-person, where volunteers were waiting to help. Throughout Tuesday morning, voters trickled in and out of the building, often exiting with "I voted" stickers stuck to their chests. Joggers, dog walkers and people headed to work also dropped off their ballots in a steady stream.However, they also said their voting enthusiasm was diminished by the fact the district is not given the same representation in Congress as states."I wish I was voting for a Senator or Congressperson that actually represents [Washington residents]," the voter said.William, another DC resident, said it was easy to find a local polling station or obtain an early ballot. Housing in the district, however, is more difficult to come across, he added. Voting for local pro-housing candidates was a motivation to get out and vote, William said.Outside the polling station sat a number of people seemingly struggling with homelessness – a stark site next to the red, white and blue ballot box.William said he was also driven to vote by a sense of civic duty.The importance of the current political climate drove others out to vote as well, including DC resident Justice.Justice said he plans to wait for Wednesday morning to check election outcomes, anticipating results both locally and around the country to finalize over the course of the night.Rolando, a local polling site coordinator, said he expects results to start coming in later in the evening. However, tabulating results could take longer if there are irregularities or challenges to the process, Rolando said.Early voting turnout was high, with more than 100 people per day casting early ballots in the leadup to Election Day, Rolando also said.Another polling site coordinator in the district likewise said that early voting turnout was high. When it comes to overall voter participation this election cycle, the coordinator said it is hard to predict, with every election occurring under different circumstances.The coordinator also said that the district runs an efficient election process and will likely see results coming in later Tuesday evening.Voters across the country will cast their vote in races for their own federal and statewide seats throughout the day, determining whether Democrats retain control of the US Congress or Republicans gain control of one or both chambers.Republicans are currently favored to win the House, with the Senate remaining a toss-up hinging on several competitive races.

