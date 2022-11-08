International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2022
2022 US Midterms
The 2022 midterm elections, slated for November 8, are set to see all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate to be contested.
https://sputniknews.com/20221108/us-midterm-election-day-underway-in-washington-dc-as-voters-head-to-ballot-box-1103910600.html
US Midterm Election Day Underway in Washington DC, as Voters Head to Ballot Box
US Midterm Election Day Underway in Washington DC, as Voters Head to Ballot Box
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Election Day for the US midterm races kicked off on Tuesday, including in the nation’s capital of Washington, DC, where voters headed to... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-08T18:32+0000
2022-11-08T18:32+0000
2022 us midterms
us
democrats
republicans
midterm elections
us midterm elections
us midterm elections
midterm elections 2022
midterm elections in the united states
2022 us midterm elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103910798_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ce3f7f9c32308cdd8a426bbd7af60ba4.jpg
Like elsewhere in the country, voters in Washington were able to cast ballots early or on Election Day itself.At West End Library in the district’s Ward 2, voters could drop off their early ballots in a box outside or go inside to vote in-person, where volunteers were waiting to help. Throughout Tuesday morning, voters trickled in and out of the building, often exiting with "I voted" stickers stuck to their chests. Joggers, dog walkers and people headed to work also dropped off their ballots in a steady stream.However, they also said their voting enthusiasm was diminished by the fact the district is not given the same representation in Congress as states."I wish I was voting for a Senator or Congressperson that actually represents [Washington residents]," the voter said.William, another DC resident, said it was easy to find a local polling station or obtain an early ballot. Housing in the district, however, is more difficult to come across, he added. Voting for local pro-housing candidates was a motivation to get out and vote, William said.Outside the polling station sat a number of people seemingly struggling with homelessness – a stark site next to the red, white and blue ballot box.William said he was also driven to vote by a sense of civic duty.The importance of the current political climate drove others out to vote as well, including DC resident Justice.Justice said he plans to wait for Wednesday morning to check election outcomes, anticipating results both locally and around the country to finalize over the course of the night.Rolando, a local polling site coordinator, said he expects results to start coming in later in the evening. However, tabulating results could take longer if there are irregularities or challenges to the process, Rolando said.Early voting turnout was high, with more than 100 people per day casting early ballots in the leadup to Election Day, Rolando also said.Another polling site coordinator in the district likewise said that early voting turnout was high. When it comes to overall voter participation this election cycle, the coordinator said it is hard to predict, with every election occurring under different circumstances.The coordinator also said that the district runs an efficient election process and will likely see results coming in later Tuesday evening.Voters across the country will cast their vote in races for their own federal and statewide seats throughout the day, determining whether Democrats retain control of the US Congress or Republicans gain control of one or both chambers.Republicans are currently favored to win the House, with the Senate remaining a toss-up hinging on several competitive races.
https://sputniknews.com/20221106/all-you-need-to-know-about-2022-us-midterm-elections-1103830074.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221108/us-senate-candidate-most-americans-deeply-unhappy-with-biden-admin--hyperinflation-amid-midterms-1103908620.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103910798_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_713f0017ff054e85c33cc9183d109b53.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, democrats, republicans, midterm elections, us midterm elections, us midterm elections, midterm elections 2022, midterm elections in the united states, 2022 us midterm elections
us, democrats, republicans, midterm elections, us midterm elections, us midterm elections, midterm elections 2022, midterm elections in the united states, 2022 us midterm elections

US Midterm Election Day Underway in Washington DC, as Voters Head to Ballot Box

18:32 GMT 08.11.2022
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinA woman is seen through a "vote here" sign, as she enters a polling site to vote in the midterm elections, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Washington.
A woman is seen through a vote here sign, as she enters a polling site to vote in the midterm elections, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2022
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Election Day for the US midterm races kicked off on Tuesday, including in the nation’s capital of Washington, DC, where voters headed to local polling stations to engage in the democracy around which their city revolves.
Like elsewhere in the country, voters in Washington were able to cast ballots early or on Election Day itself.
At West End Library in the district’s Ward 2, voters could drop off their early ballots in a box outside or go inside to vote in-person, where volunteers were waiting to help. Throughout Tuesday morning, voters trickled in and out of the building, often exiting with "I voted" stickers stuck to their chests. Joggers, dog walkers and people headed to work also dropped off their ballots in a steady stream.
"DC is great when it comes to helping people find where to vote," one eight-year resident of the city said after casting their ballot at the polling station.
The US Congress building at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2022
2022 US Midterms
All You Need to Know About 2022 US Midterm Elections
6 November, 14:17 GMT
However, they also said their voting enthusiasm was diminished by the fact the district is not given the same representation in Congress as states.
"I wish I was voting for a Senator or Congressperson that actually represents [Washington residents]," the voter said.
William, another DC resident, said it was easy to find a local polling station or obtain an early ballot. Housing in the district, however, is more difficult to come across, he added. Voting for local pro-housing candidates was a motivation to get out and vote, William said.
Outside the polling station sat a number of people seemingly struggling with homelessness – a stark site next to the red, white and blue ballot box.
Voters fill out their ballots before bringing them to counting machines at a polling site in the Brooklyn Museum as the doors open for the midterm election, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2022
2022 US Midterms
US Senate Candidate: Most Americans Deeply Unhappy With Biden Admin & Hyperinflation Amid Midterms
17:27 GMT
William said he was also driven to vote by a sense of civic duty.
The importance of the current political climate drove others out to vote as well, including DC resident Justice.
"Naturally, I’m inclined to feel like everyone has a fair say, in theory, but I’m not sure that’s 100% accurate at this point," Justice said on the state of US democracy.
Justice said he plans to wait for Wednesday morning to check election outcomes, anticipating results both locally and around the country to finalize over the course of the night.
Rolando, a local polling site coordinator, said he expects results to start coming in later in the evening. However, tabulating results could take longer if there are irregularities or challenges to the process, Rolando said.
Early voting turnout was high, with more than 100 people per day casting early ballots in the leadup to Election Day, Rolando also said.
Another polling site coordinator in the district likewise said that early voting turnout was high. When it comes to overall voter participation this election cycle, the coordinator said it is hard to predict, with every election occurring under different circumstances.
The coordinator also said that the district runs an efficient election process and will likely see results coming in later Tuesday evening.
Voters across the country will cast their vote in races for their own federal and statewide seats throughout the day, determining whether Democrats retain control of the US Congress or Republicans gain control of one or both chambers.
Republicans are currently favored to win the House, with the Senate remaining a toss-up hinging on several competitive races.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала