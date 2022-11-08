International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221108/us-may-reportedly-deploy-aircraft-carrier-in-sea-of-japan-in-event-of-nkoreas-nuclear-test-1103875619.html
US May Reportedly Deploy Aircraft Carrier in Sea of Japan in Event of N.Korea's Nuclear Test
US May Reportedly Deploy Aircraft Carrier in Sea of Japan in Event of N.Korea's Nuclear Test
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The US government is drafting a resolution for the UN Security Council to increase sanctions pressure on North Korea, and is also considering... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-08T04:39+0000
2022-11-08T04:39+0000
world
us
japan
north korea
nuclear test
aircraft carrier
sea of japan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097235991_0:28:3545:2022_1920x0_80_0_0_9ec1b44dc7cc225662e7bd2a6fd3bf08.jpg
In particular, the draft resolution may include a restriction on the export of oil and oil products from North Korea, as well as sanctions against the Lazarus hacker group, which is allegedly associated with the North Korean regime.In addition, it is not ruled out that if the draft resolution is not approved, the United States, Japan and South Korea will impose unilateral sanctions against North Korea.North Korea has conducted 30 missile test launches since the start of the year. The country says its military activity is a response to South Korea's "provocations."
https://sputniknews.com/20221107/north-koreas-missile-launches-this-month-simulated-attacks-on-enemy-air-bases---reports-1103839700.html
sea of japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097235991_407:0:3138:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ccd34262415d4a90aa86cf84bba44673.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea nuclear test, us aircraft carrier in sea of japan, us ships in sea of japan, will north korea conduct nuclear test, north korea nuclear weapon, sanctions against north korea, japanese media
north korea nuclear test, us aircraft carrier in sea of japan, us ships in sea of japan, will north korea conduct nuclear test, north korea nuclear weapon, sanctions against north korea, japanese media

US May Reportedly Deploy Aircraft Carrier in Sea of Japan in Event of N.Korea's Nuclear Test

04:39 GMT 08.11.2022
© AP Photo / Gray GibsonIn this photo released by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the United Kingdom's carrier strike group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth (R 08), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces led by (JMSDF) Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182) joined with U.S.
In this photo released by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the United Kingdom's carrier strike group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth (R 08), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces led by (JMSDF) Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182) joined with U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2022
© AP Photo / Gray Gibson
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The US government is drafting a resolution for the UN Security Council to increase sanctions pressure on North Korea, and is also considering deploying an aircraft carrier in the Sea of ​​Japan should North Korea conduct a nuclear test, the Japanese media reported, citing sources.
In particular, the draft resolution may include a restriction on the export of oil and oil products from North Korea, as well as sanctions against the Lazarus hacker group, which is allegedly associated with the North Korean regime.
In addition, it is not ruled out that if the draft resolution is not approved, the United States, Japan and South Korea will impose unilateral sanctions against North Korea.
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. South Korea says it has issued an air raid alert for residents on an island off its eastern coast after North Korea fired a few missiles toward the sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2022
World
North Korea's Missile Launches This Month Simulated Attacks on Enemy Air Bases - Reports
Yesterday, 00:18 GMT
North Korea has conducted 30 missile test launches since the start of the year. The country says its military activity is a response to South Korea's "provocations."
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала