https://sputniknews.com/20221108/undps-africa-chief-states-africa-holds-key-to-climate-solutions-amid-cop27-event-1103887121.html

UNDP's Africa Chief States 'Africa Holds Key to Climate Solutions' Amid COP27 Event

UNDP's Africa Chief States 'Africa Holds Key to Climate Solutions' Amid COP27 Event

Africa contributed the least to climate change, being responsible for only up to 4% of global emissions, though was affected the most with the Sahel region... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-08T18:06+0000

2022-11-08T18:06+0000

2022-11-08T18:06+0000

africa

undp

united nations development programme (undp)

africa

cop27 in egypt

climate change

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103903533_0:134:3162:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_d04b4dbeaae7a570c54805308ea7a2d0.jpg

Ahunna Eziakonwa, Director of the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) Regional Bureau for Africa, has highlighted the critical importance of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 27) for African nations and addressed the possible outcome of the gathering.According to her, Africa needs global support to tackle the consequences of global warming. Otherwise, “failure to take immediate and adequate action” will result in worsening living conditions for 60% of Africans depending on climate-sensitive livelihoods, increasing water shortages and expanding drylands, something which is likely to exacerbate existing food and water insecurities.The UNDP Africa Director noted that the most vulnerable communities – those from the fragile and conflict-affected countries. They are “on the frontline of climate change”. In this regard, the climate change issues are compounded with peace promoting activities needed for the region to fully restore in terms of infrastructure and basic services.She also stated that Africa is endowed with significant renewable sources that are crucial to the forthcoming energy revolution and the continent’s economic development. That’s why the UNDP considers renewable energy as the main pillar of its investment in Africa.Despite the recent socio-economic shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and global turbulence in general, she stressed that it is extremely important not to shift from the course set by the previous meetings and the Paris Agreement, and “kick into stronger gear if we are to get results”.As for the outcome of the COP27, the director expects the participants to reach a consensus favorable for African countries in particular. According to her, it must include increased climate financing, steps to make carbon markets more fair and available for developing countries, greater attention to climate reparations for the most affected parties, etc.The UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) is taking place in Egypt on November 6-18. This year, the conference, dubbed the "Africa COP," mostly focuses on the environmental issues faced by African countries and the ways to address climate change.

https://sputniknews.com/20221107/what-is-cop27-un-climate-summit-explained-1103861249.html

africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Maria Konokhova

Maria Konokhova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maria Konokhova

africa, cop27 in egypt, undp