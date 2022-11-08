https://sputniknews.com/20221108/tyson-foods-top-executive-arrested-after-entering-womans-house-sleeping-in-her-bed-1103874302.html

Tyson Foods' Top Executive Arrested After Entering Woman’s House, Sleeping in Her Bed

The chief financial officer of Tyson Foods was arrested early Sunday after police said he entered a random woman’s home and fell asleep in her bed.John R. Tyson is also the son of the company’s chairman, John H. Tyson, and the great-grandson of Tyson Foods founder John W. Tyson. The younger Tyson was found sleeping in the woman’s bed at around 2:05 a.m. local time on Sunday.The house belonged to a college-age woman, who called the police after finding Tyson sleeping in her bed when she arrived home. An officer arrived at the scene and found Tyson’s clothes on the floor and was able to identify him by an ID found in his wallet. According to the preliminary report, the officer tried to wake Tyson, who briefly sat up, but he was verbally unresponsive and attempted to go back to sleep.The officer said Tyson’s breath smelled of intoxicants.Tyson was placed under arrest for criminal trespass and public intoxication. He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and given a $415 bond. According to booking records, he was released Sunday evening. No attorney was listed for Tyson.The house Tyson was picked up at was in Fayetteville, Arkansas - about a seven-mile drive from Tyson Foods’ headquarters in nearby Springdale. It is not clear how Tyson found himself at the woman’s home.Tyson was named the chief financial officer of Tyson Foods in late September. He joined the company in 2019 and also serves as executive vice president. Tyson Foods said they are aware of the issue but refused to comment further on the matter, calling it a “personal issue.”John R. Tyson is due to appear in court on December 1.

