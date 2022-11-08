https://sputniknews.com/20221108/three-indians-feature-in-asian-list-of-20-most-powerful-businesswomen-1103890131.html

Three Indians Feature in Asian List of 20 Most Powerful Businesswomen

Three Indians Feature in Asian List of 20 Most Powerful Businesswomen

US media outlet Forbes released a list of Asia's 20 most powerful businesswomen on Tuesday. Among them are three Indians who have been included in the... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-08T12:24+0000

2022-11-08T12:24+0000

2022-11-08T12:24+0000

india

business

business

forbes

company

steel

steel

steel industry

sequoia capital

unicorn

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103893702_0:0:512:287_1920x0_80_0_0_a5a55de3a6123431d904675a35bdb0d0.png

Skincare and cosmetics brand Mamaearth's co-founder Ghazal Alagh, state-run Steel Authority of India (SAIL) chief Soma Mondal and Emcure Pharma's executive director Namita Thapar have been named in Asia's power list for businesswomen.Ghazal AlaghGhazal Alagh's Honasa Consumer has brands like Mamaearth, the Derma Vo, Aqualogica, and Ayuga under its umbrella.Alagh's company is currently worth $1.2 billion after becoming a unicorn in January following a $52 million funding round by Sequoia Capital India. Her company was founded in 2016 with her husband Varun Alagh being the other co-founder.Soma MondalHailing from India's eastern state of Odisha, Mondal is an electrical engineer who rose through the ranks to become the chairperson of SAIL. In fact, she is the first woman to head the company after becoming a director there in 2017 before her rise to the top post last year.Under her chair, SAIL's revenue has jumped by 50 percent to reach $13.7 billion during the last fiscal year which ended on March 31.Namita ThaparThe 45-year-old business leader is the executive director of Emcure Pharma, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company based in Pune city of Maharashtra state.Emcure Pharma was established by Namita's father Satish Mehta more than 40 years ago and is valued at $730 million at present.She joined the organization a decade and a half ago as its chief financial officer (CFO).

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

business, business, forbes, company, steel, steel, steel industry, sequoia capital, unicorn