'This Place Is a Mess': Whoopi Goldberg Quits Twitter After Musk Takeover

American actor, comedian, and TV show host Whoopi Goldberg has joined the list of celebrities quitting Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover and launch of several new policies.From Musk calling back some of the workforces who he fired a few days ago to suspending comedian Kathy Griffin's account for impersonating him on a parody account” and charging an $8 per month fee for a blue tick on one's account, Goldberg cited several reasons for why she feels Twitter is in such a mess.A video clip from the talk show making the rounds on the Internet shows Goldberg saying, "I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out."Goldberg was quick to point out that her decision to quit Twitter is temporary and she might return if things settle down and if she feels comfortable. "But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter,” Goldberg added, after which she deactivated her Twitter account.After Musk announced that the blue tick service, which indicates a verified account and which used to be free, will now be a paid service and users will be charged $8 per month, several celebrities such as comedian Kathy Griffin, actress-comedian Sarah Silverman, actor Rich Sommer, and others started impersonating him on the platform.Musk not only suspended their accounts, but also issued a new policy to ban unlabeled parody accounts. “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended,” wrote Musk.Musk also said that unlike previously, there will be no warning issued to the operator of the account before its suspension.Another controversy sparked off on Friday after Twitter fired around 3,700 people via email as a way to cut costs. Dozens of employees who lost their jobs were reportedly asked to return within two days.While Twitter is undergoing a big transformation with the introduction of new policies, not all of this has gone down well with celebrities, some of whom decided to leave the platform.After Goldberg, model Gigi Hadid also deactivated her Twitter account.Shonda Rhimes, creator and producer of the popular drama series "Grey’s Anatomy," bid adieu to her fans on Twitter in a final post.Calling Twitter "not a safe space," singer Toni Braxton, a seven-time Grammy winner, said that a lot of hate speech is going around under the veil of free speech and that she chooses to stay off.Singer Sara Bareilles also took to Twitter and said the platform is just not for her.However, a section of the Internet came out in support of Musk's paid blue tick policy. Calling Twitter an "intellectually and ideologically-motivated" platform, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who was banned from the platform last year over controversial tweets, said in a long note that the paid Twitter Blue service will help build the company’s integrity and ensure the protection of users' data.

