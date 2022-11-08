'This Place Is a Mess': Whoopi Goldberg Quits Twitter After Musk Takeover
© DIMITRIOS KAMBOURISWhoopi Goldberg attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
© DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who bought Twitter last month for $44 billion, has been introducing new policies, as he promised sweeping changes to the platform's moderation and to make it the most reliable source of information. The changes include charging $8 for a blue tick, banning unlabeled parody accounts, and much more.
American actor, comedian, and TV show host Whoopi Goldberg has joined the list of celebrities quitting Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover and launch of several new policies.
During her TV show "The View," Goldberg said, “It’s been a little over a week since Musk took over Twitter and this place is a mess.”
From Musk calling back some of the workforces who he fired a few days ago to suspending comedian Kathy Griffin's account for impersonating him on a parody account” and charging an $8 per month fee for a blue tick on one's account, Goldberg cited several reasons for why she feels Twitter is in such a mess.
A video clip from the talk show making the rounds on the Internet shows Goldberg saying, "I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out."
Goldberg was quick to point out that her decision to quit Twitter is temporary and she might return if things settle down and if she feels comfortable.
"But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter,” Goldberg added, after which she deactivated her Twitter account.
.@WhoopiGoldberg says on #TheView that "as of tonight," she's "done with Twitter."— The View (@TheView) November 7, 2022
"I'm going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I'll come back." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/0Ih9fp9yHG
After Musk announced that the blue tick service, which indicates a verified account and which used to be free, will now be a paid service and users will be charged $8 per month, several celebrities such as comedian Kathy Griffin, actress-comedian Sarah Silverman, actor Rich Sommer, and others started impersonating him on the platform.
Musk not only suspended their accounts, but also issued a new policy to ban unlabeled parody accounts.
“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended,” wrote Musk.
Musk also said that unlike previously, there will be no warning issued to the operator of the account before its suspension.
© Photo : Twitter/@elonmuskScreenshot of Elon Musk's tweet on parody accounts on microblogging platform
Screenshot of Elon Musk's tweet on parody accounts on microblogging platform
© Photo : Twitter/@elonmusk
Another controversy sparked off on Friday after Twitter fired around 3,700 people via email as a way to cut costs. Dozens of employees who lost their jobs were reportedly asked to return within two days.
While Twitter is undergoing a big transformation with the introduction of new policies, not all of this has gone down well with celebrities, some of whom decided to leave the platform.
After Goldberg, model Gigi Hadid also deactivated her Twitter account.
Shonda Rhimes, creator and producer of the popular drama series "Grey’s Anatomy," bid adieu to her fans on Twitter in a final post.
© Photo : Twitter/@shodarhimesScreenshot of Shonda Rhimes' last Twitter post as she announced her exit from the microblogging site
Screenshot of Shonda Rhimes' last Twitter post as she announced her exit from the microblogging site
© Photo : Twitter/@shodarhimes
Calling Twitter "not a safe space," singer Toni Braxton, a seven-time Grammy winner, said that a lot of hate speech is going around under the veil of free speech and that she chooses to stay off.
© Photo : Twitter/@tonibraxtonScreenshot of singer Toni Braxton' last Twitter post as she announced her exit from the microblogging platform
Screenshot of singer Toni Braxton' last Twitter post as she announced her exit from the microblogging platform
© Photo : Twitter/@tonibraxton
Singer Sara Bareilles also took to Twitter and said the platform is just not for her.
© Photo : Twitter/SaraBareillesScreenshot of singer Sara Bareilles' last Twitter post
Screenshot of singer Sara Bareilles' last Twitter post
© Photo : Twitter/SaraBareilles
However, a section of the Internet came out in support of Musk's paid blue tick policy.
Calling Twitter an "intellectually and ideologically-motivated" platform, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who was banned from the platform last year over controversial tweets, said in a long note that the paid Twitter Blue service will help build the company’s integrity and ensure the protection of users' data.
© Photo : Twitter/@paheliwordgameScreenshot of post of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut backing Elon Musk on paid blue tick service on Twitter
Screenshot of post of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut backing Elon Musk on paid blue tick service on Twitter
© Photo : Twitter/@paheliwordgame