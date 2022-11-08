https://sputniknews.com/20221108/russias-transport-ministry-to-discuss-ban-on-dual-registration-of-aircraft-with-turkey-1103881672.html

Russia's Transport Ministry to Discuss Ban on Dual Registration of Aircraft With Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow considers the Turkish ban on flights of Russian jets with dual registration discriminatory and is going to discuss it with... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

Turkey has closed its airspace to planes registered in two countries starting November 1, according to reports.Russia has asked Bermuda to remove the aircraft registered and operated in Russia from its registry, and the fact that the British overseas territory is delaying the delisting is a grave violation of the Chicago Convention, the ministry said.Bermuda's aircraft registry includes about 900 jets, 740 of which are in use by Russian air operators. On March 12, the Bermudan government sided with the UK sanctions against Russia and announced suspension of all Certificates of Airworthiness of the Russian aircraft registered in Bermuda.

