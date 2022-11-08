https://sputniknews.com/20221108/russian-fm-lavrov-and-indian-fm-jaishankar-meet-for-talks-in-moscow-1103882849.html

Russian FM Lavrov and Indian FM Jaishankar Meet for Talks in Moscow

Russian FM Lavrov and Indian FM Jaishankar Meet for Talks in Moscow

Over the past months, the two nations have boosted their economic cooperation and engaged in several joint projects, amid a major increase in bilateral trade. 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-08T09:33+0000

2022-11-08T09:33+0000

2022-11-08T09:33+0000

world

russia

sergei lavrov

subrahmanyam jaishankar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103882940_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ce762985a1fa8166e137d4452925d889.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar are holding negotiations.The two ministers are expected to address a wide range of issues, including cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi in the G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as the battle against terrorism, the Ukrainian crisis, and the situation in Syria.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov and Indian FM Jaishankar hold meeting in Moscow Lavrov and Indian FM Jaishankar hold meeting in Moscow 2022-11-08T09:33+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, sergei lavrov, subrahmanyam jaishankar, видео