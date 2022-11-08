https://sputniknews.com/20221108/russian-fm-lavrov-and-indian-fm-jaishankar-meet-for-talks-in-moscow-1103882849.html
Russian FM Lavrov and Indian FM Jaishankar Meet for Talks in Moscow
Russian FM Lavrov and Indian FM Jaishankar Meet for Talks in Moscow
Over the past months, the two nations have boosted their economic cooperation and engaged in several joint projects, amid a major increase in bilateral trade.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar are holding negotiations.The two ministers are expected to address a wide range of issues, including cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi in the G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as the battle against terrorism, the Ukrainian crisis, and the situation in Syria.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Russian FM Lavrov and Indian FM Jaishankar Meet for Talks in Moscow
Over the past months, the two nations have boosted their economic cooperation and engaged in several joint projects, amid a major increase in bilateral trade.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar are holding negotiations.
The two ministers are expected to address a wide range of issues, including cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi in the G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as the battle against terrorism, the Ukrainian crisis, and the situation in Syria.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!