Republicans Sue to Throw Out Thousands of Mail-In Ballots in Battleground States Ahead of Midterms

The 2020 election was rife with court challenges to mail ballots by Republican organizations and candidates. Now, Republicans are attempting a similar strategy... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

Republicans are attempting to disqualify thousands of mailed ballots in at least three battleground states ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. Republican candidates have been encouraging voters to cast their ballots on Election Day, potentially causing the majority of disqualified ballots to come from Democratic voters.Experts say the challenges may delay election results and could swing some elections.In Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Republican officials and candidates are fighting to disqualify mail ballots, primarily due to insignificant errors.In Michigan, the Republican nominee for Secretary of State Kristina Karamo sued the top election official in Detroit in an attempt to toss out absentee ballots not cast in person with an ID, even though it’s not a requirement of the state. Karamo’s lawyer refused to explain to the judge why the lawsuit focuses on Detroit, a Democratic stronghold in Michigan, and not the rest of the state, which leans Republican.On Monday, Karamo’s lawsuit was dismissed. However, election officials have received emails from groups disputing the eligibility of voters, indicating that more lawsuits may be coming soon.In Wisconsin, Republicans won a ruling, stopping some mail-in ballots that did not include the complete address of a witness from being counted. Previously, the Wisconsin Elections Commission allowed election officials to complete witness addresses on ballots if they were partially filled out. When officials asked for new guidelines on what missing elements could be filled out or what required them to throw out the ballots, judges ruled that the election was too close to change the policy.And in Pennsylvania, the state Supreme Court agreed with the Republican National Committee (RNC) that ballots without a date on the outside of the envelope should not be counted, even if they arrived on or before Election Day. A state judge initially ruled during the state’s primary election that mailed ballots without a date should be counted if they arrived in time for the election, but the state Supreme Court reversed that ruling for the general election.Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano has been telling voters to cast their ballots on Election Day, rather than through mail-in ballots. Former US President Donald Trump has also been urging the same during rallies nationwide, including in Wisconsin.Critics say the strategy is to separate Democratic and Republican voters by encouraging Republicans to vote on Election Day. Then, with mailed ballots being disproportionately Democratic, get as many mail ballots as possible thrown out to give Republicans a statistical advantage. Republicans say they are only trying to get election officials to follow state law.The challenges in Pennsylvania and Michigan do have some basis in state law but go against federal laws that say ballots should not be thrown out if they have minor discrepancies.The fight in Pennsylvania is expected to go on for a while. The voter advocacy group Common Cause has filed a federal lawsuit attempting to reverse the decision. The date requirement comes from the 2020 election when mail-in ballots that arrived after Election Day could still be counted if the voter attested that the ballot was filled out on or before election festivities. In this election cycle, ballots in Pennsylvania have to arrive on or before Election Day, making the date requirement extraneous.Already, at least 7,000 ballots in the state have been disqualified due to the date requirement of other issues. In Philadelphia, the state’s largest city and a Democratic bastion, 2,000 ballots have been thrown out.Election officials in the city are asking voters to go to City Hall where they will be allowed to cast a replacement ballot; however, Philadelphia is over 141 square miles and not every voter will be able to show up to City Hall by Tuesday, especially those, like disabled voters, who may have chosen to send in a mail-in ballot because their disability makes it difficult to get to their polling station.Additionally, Republicans sued to prevent counties from informing voters that their ballots were rejected. That lawsuit failed, but counties are not required to inform voters so many may never find out that their votes were disqualified.RNC spokesperson Emma Vaughn said in a statement that the committee sued Pennsylvania “because we are simply asking for counties to follow the state law, which by the way, dozens of Democrats supported.”In its complaint, Common Cause countered, saying that the date requirement is a “meaningless technicality” and does not affect an election official’s ability to determine if a ballot is valid.“No voter should be disenfranchised simply because they made a minor error in filling out their ballot,” Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said. “I urge counties to continue to ensure that every vote counts.”

