International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221108/poll-over-80-of-germans-condemn-eco-activists-acts-of-vandalism-and-public-disorder-1103893460.html
Poll: Over 80% of Germans Condemn Eco-Activists' Acts of Vandalism and Public Disorder
Poll: Over 80% of Germans Condemn Eco-Activists' Acts of Vandalism and Public Disorder
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 80% of German citizens condemn the methods of climate activists from the Letzte Generation environmental community, which include... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-08T12:20+0000
2022-11-08T12:23+0000
world
germany
activism
activist
environmental activism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102809191_0:133:3171:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_c28d1587215d1fedfcb19c8dc10e9435.jpg
The poll indicated that 81% of Germans are critical of the protests staged by the Letzte Generation activists, while seven out of ten respondents consider these actions "unequivocally wrong." About 86% of Germans believe that this community's methods are damaging rather than beneficial to their cause. Only 14% of respondents consider the activists' methods appropriate, according to the survey.The poll also showed that the majority of those who are sympathetic towards the climate activists are supporters of the left and green parties.The poll was conducted among 5,006 respondents from November 3-6. The maximum margin of error is 2.5 percentage points.On October 31, Letzte Generation activists blocked a busy road in Berlin, causing a traffic jam. Because of this, a woman who had an accident did not get timely help and died. There are no official conclusions yet whether the death of the victim could have been prevented if emergency services had arrived faster, but the incident caused a violent reaction in society.Recently, protests called by climate activists to draw attention to the problem of climate change have become more frequent in Europe.On October 14, two activists from the UK environmental movement Just Stop Oil splashed tomato soup over a Vincent Van Gogh painting, Sunflowers, at the National Gallery in London, demanding that the government halt new oil and gas extraction projects .On October 23, two Letzte Generation activists threw mashed potatoes at Les Meules, a glass-covered painting by French Impressionist Claude Monet at Potsdam's Barberini museum. Then on November 5, two climate activists glued their hands to the frames of two paintings by Spanish artist Francisco Goya at the Prado museum in Madrid.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102809191_219:0:2950:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e251b7e98ef0101bf91a120c85225bb7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, activism, activist, environmental activism
germany, activism, activist, environmental activism

Poll: Over 80% of Germans Condemn Eco-Activists' Acts of Vandalism and Public Disorder

12:20 GMT 08.11.2022 (Updated: 12:23 GMT 08.11.2022)
© AFP 2022 / ISABEL INFANTESMembers of the environmental activist group Just Stop Oil hold a banner as they block Park Lane, in central London, on October 16, 2022 as part of a series of actions.
Members of the environmental activist group Just Stop Oil hold a banner as they block Park Lane, in central London, on October 16, 2022 as part of a series of actions. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / ISABEL INFANTES
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 80% of German citizens condemn the methods of climate activists from the Letzte Generation environmental community, which include gluing themselves to museum exhibits and blocking roads to draw attention to environmental problems, a Civey poll commissioned by the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper found on Tuesday.
The poll indicated that 81% of Germans are critical of the protests staged by the Letzte Generation activists, while seven out of ten respondents consider these actions "unequivocally wrong." About 86% of Germans believe that this community's methods are damaging rather than beneficial to their cause. Only 14% of respondents consider the activists' methods appropriate, according to the survey.
The poll also showed that the majority of those who are sympathetic towards the climate activists are supporters of the left and green parties.
The poll was conducted among 5,006 respondents from November 3-6. The maximum margin of error is 2.5 percentage points.
© AFP 2022 / JOHN MACDOUGALLA photo taken on September 24, 2021 shows activists including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) and German climate activist Luisa Neubauer (C-L) marching during a Fridays for Future global climate strike in Berlin, Germany.
A photo taken on September 24, 2021 shows activists including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) and German climate activist Luisa Neubauer (C-L) marching during a Fridays for Future global climate strike in Berlin, Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2022
A photo taken on September 24, 2021 shows activists including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) and German climate activist Luisa Neubauer (C-L) marching during a Fridays for Future global climate strike in Berlin, Germany.
© AFP 2022 / JOHN MACDOUGALL
On October 31, Letzte Generation activists blocked a busy road in Berlin, causing a traffic jam. Because of this, a woman who had an accident did not get timely help and died. There are no official conclusions yet whether the death of the victim could have been prevented if emergency services had arrived faster, but the incident caused a violent reaction in society.
Recently, protests called by climate activists to draw attention to the problem of climate change have become more frequent in Europe.
On October 14, two activists from the UK environmental movement Just Stop Oil splashed tomato soup over a Vincent Van Gogh painting, Sunflowers, at the National Gallery in London, demanding that the government halt new oil and gas extraction projects .
© SputnikEco-activists from the Just Stop Oil movement vandalized Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting at the National Gallery in London on October 14, 2022.
Eco-activists from the Just Stop Oil movement vandalized Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting at the National Gallery in London on October 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2022
Eco-activists from the Just Stop Oil movement vandalized Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting at the National Gallery in London on October 14, 2022.
© Sputnik
On October 23, two Letzte Generation activists threw mashed potatoes at Les Meules, a glass-covered painting by French Impressionist Claude Monet at Potsdam's Barberini museum. Then on November 5, two climate activists glued their hands to the frames of two paintings by Spanish artist Francisco Goya at the Prado museum in Madrid.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала