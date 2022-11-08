https://sputniknews.com/20221108/norways-princess-withdraws-from-royal-duties-amid-questions-about-shaman-1103907418.html

Norway's Princess Withdraws From Royal Duties Amid Questions About 'Shaman'

Norway's Princess Withdraws From Royal Duties Amid Questions About 'Shaman'

Though the princess will no longer act as patron to certain organizations, she will retain her royal title. 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-08T16:24+0000

2022-11-08T16:24+0000

2022-11-08T16:24+0000

world

norway

princess

duties

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103907898_0:222:2087:1396_1920x0_80_0_0_15118c7c96d87d303cea9938b033a0dc.jpg

Norwegian Princess Martha Louise, daughter of King Harald and fourth in line to the throne of Norway, has announced that she is going to distance herself from royal duties.Earlier this year, Martha Louise became engaged to a self-styled shaman and healer from United States named Durek Verrett, and the princess’ recent decision regarding her duties for the royal household appears to be related regarding her and her “fiance’s role”.While Martha Louise is going to retain her royal title, she apparently notified the organizations where she served as patron that she will no longer be carrying out that role.Previously, Norwegian media called out the princess and her fiancée for allegedly using Martha Louise’s title for commercial gain.In 2019, Martha Louise declared that she would only use her title while representing the royal family on official duties, after catching flak from media over calling her spiritual speaking tour with her then-boyfriend Verrett “The Princess and the Shaman”.

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

norway, princess, duties