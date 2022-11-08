https://sputniknews.com/20221108/norways-princess-withdraws-from-royal-duties-amid-questions-about-shaman-1103907418.html
Norway's Princess Withdraws From Royal Duties Amid Questions About 'Shaman'
Though the princess will no longer act as patron to certain organizations, she will retain her royal title.
Earlier this year, Martha Louise became engaged to a self-styled shaman and healer from United States named Durek Verrett, and the princess' recent decision regarding her duties for the royal household appears to be related regarding her and her "fiance's role".While Martha Louise is going to retain her royal title, she apparently notified the organizations where she served as patron that she will no longer be carrying out that role.Previously, Norwegian media called out the princess and her fiancée for allegedly using Martha Louise's title for commercial gain.In 2019, Martha Louise declared that she would only use her title while representing the royal family on official duties, after catching flak from media over calling her spiritual speaking tour with her then-boyfriend Verrett "The Princess and the Shaman".
Norway's Princess Withdraws From Royal Duties Amid Questions About 'Shaman'
Though the princess will no longer act as patron to certain organizations, she will retain her royal title.
Norwegian Princess Martha Louise, daughter of King Harald and fourth in line to the throne of Norway, has announced that she is going to distance herself from royal duties.
Earlier this year, Martha Louise became engaged to a self-styled shaman and healer from United States named Durek Verrett, and the princess’ recent decision regarding her duties for the royal household appears to be related regarding her and her “fiance’s role”.
“I have decided that at the present time I will no longer carry out official duties for the royal household,” the princess said in a statement released by the palace.
While Martha Louise is going to retain her royal title, she apparently notified the organizations where she served as patron that she will no longer be carrying out that role.
“I am sorry that the princess will no longer represent the royal house,” King Harald said, while his wife Queen Sonja added that they have “looked at this process from all sides” and that it has been an “unanimous decision”.
Previously, Norwegian media called out the princess and her fiancée for allegedly using Martha Louise’s title for commercial gain.
In 2019, Martha Louise declared that she would only use her title while representing the royal family on official duties, after catching flak from media over calling her spiritual speaking tour with her then-boyfriend Verrett “The Princess and the Shaman”.