https://sputniknews.com/20221108/national-weather-service-issues-hurricane-warning-for-us-atlantic-coast-as-nicole-strengthens-1103913172.html

National Weather Service Issues Hurricane Warning for US Atlantic Coast as Nicole Strengthens

National Weather Service Issues Hurricane Warning for US Atlantic Coast as Nicole Strengthens

Parts of the southeastern United States are bracing for another hurricane, even as they continue to recover from the devastating blow of Hurricane Ian. 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-08T21:40+0000

2022-11-08T21:40+0000

2022-11-08T21:38+0000

americas

hurricane

florida

us

emergency

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103913027_0:120:1565:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_a2ad80057c8f75d47b21e149c0b78d5c.png

The US National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hurricane warning for Florida’s eastern coast on Tuesday, warning that Tropical Storm Nicole would strengthen into a Category 1 storm before striking the coastIt is rare for Florida to get hit by a hurricane so late in the season. Only three such storms have ever done so: the Miami hurricane of 1935, an unnamed storm that landed in 1946, and Hurricane Kate in 1985.In addition to Nicole’s massive size, its unusual path of heading perpendicular to the Florida coast before making a hard right and going up the coast, and the higher-than-normal high tide thanks to the full moon on Tuesday, means that a storm surge of between 3 and 6 feet is expected from West Palm Beach in southern Florida up to Savannah, Georgia."In coastal areas, especially from the Space Coast of Florida through the Carolinas, tropical-storm-force wind gusts can occur for 36-48 hours straight," AccuWeather Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said. "This is a longer duration than typical tropical systems."Much of the area expected to be impacted by Nicole is still recovering from Hurricane Ian, a powerful Category 4 storm that cut its way across the Florida peninsula and up the coast in late September. According to the most recent statistics, at least 146 people were killed by the storm in Florida alone, along with 5 in North Carolina, 1 in Virginia, and 5 in Cuba. The hurricane caused at least $50 billion in damage, much of it from a catastrophic storm surge that in some places reached 15 feet, and which was to blame for the majority of deaths during the tempest.

americas

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

hurricane, florida, us, emergency