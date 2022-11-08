International
The 2022 midterm elections, slated for November 8, are set to see all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate to be contested.
Majority of US Voters Disapprove of Biden, Unhappy About State of Nation - Exit Poll
Majority of US Voters Disapprove of Biden, Unhappy About State of Nation - Exit Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Over half of US voters disapprove of President Joe Biden’s performance and are unhappy about the state of the nation as they cast... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International
Majority of US Voters Disapprove of Biden, Unhappy About State of Nation - Exit Poll

23:13 GMT 08.11.2022
