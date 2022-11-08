https://sputniknews.com/20221108/majority-of-us-voters-disapprove-of-biden-unhappy-about-state-of-nation---exit-poll-1103914776.html

Majority of US Voters Disapprove of Biden, Unhappy About State of Nation - Exit Poll

Fifty-four percent of respondents said they disapprove of Biden’s performance as president, while 45% say they approve of his work, the exit poll found on Tuesday.However, nearly half of voters, 48%, said that Biden’s job as president was not a factor in how they voted in House races, while thirty-two percent of voters said that their House votes were cast to oppose Biden.Moreover, almost three-quarters of respondents, 73%, said they are either dissatisfied or angry with the direction of the country, the exit poll found. Thirty-nine percent said they are dissatisfied while 34% said they are angry.Votes will be tabulated throughout Tuesday evening, and possibly later should complications arise, to determine control of the US Congress. Democrats currently hold majorities in the House and Senate, while Republicans are slated to obtain a majority in one or both chambers.Without full control of Congress, the Biden administration’s legislative agenda on issues such as abortion and gun control could be complicated with Republican leadership of either the House or Senate.

