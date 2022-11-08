https://sputniknews.com/20221108/impulsive-solar-flare-causes-radio-blackout-in-south-pacific-1103911061.html
'Impulsive' Solar Flare Causes Radio Blackout in South Pacific
'Impulsive' Solar Flare Causes Radio Blackout in South Pacific
The solar flare also released a coronal mass ejection, though the latter was not aimed at our planet. 08.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-08T18:55+0000
2022-11-08T18:55+0000
2022-11-08T18:57+0000
pacific
solar flare
radio signals
blackout
australia & oceania
science & tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105834/48/1058344899_0:420:1920:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_2da0abb10c88f267df996fa8000b6036.jpg
A powerful solar flare hit our planet on November 7, causing radio blackouts in several areas of the South Pacific.The event, identified by researchers as an M5-class solar flare, apparently originated from sunspot AR3141 at around 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 6.Radiation brought by the flare caused ionization of Earth’s atmosphere and triggered the aforementioned temporary radio blackout which afflicted some of Australia and all of New Zealand.One website dedicated to auroras and space weather described the flare as “impulsive” and apologized for not providing an alert for it, as they usually do for such events.They also noted that the flare was also accompanied by a coronal mass ejection that, however, was not aimed at Earth.
pacific
australia & oceania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105834/48/1058344899_0:240:1920:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_023987cd265fc72e78db61d850b15c94.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pacific, solar flare, radio signals, blackout, australia & oceania
pacific, solar flare, radio signals, blackout, australia & oceania
'Impulsive' Solar Flare Causes Radio Blackout in South Pacific
18:55 GMT 08.11.2022 (Updated: 18:57 GMT 08.11.2022)
The solar flare also released a coronal mass ejection, though the latter was not aimed at our planet.
A powerful solar flare hit our planet on November 7, causing radio blackouts in several areas of the South Pacific.
The event, identified by researchers as an M5-class solar flare, apparently originated from sunspot AR3141 at around 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 6.
Radiation brought by the flare caused ionization of Earth’s atmosphere and triggered the aforementioned temporary radio blackout which afflicted some of Australia and all of New Zealand.
One website dedicated to auroras and space weather described the flare as “impulsive” and apologized for not providing an alert for it, as they usually do for such events.
They also noted that the flare was also accompanied by a coronal mass ejection that, however, was not aimed at Earth.