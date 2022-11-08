'Don't Think It Is Friendly': Macron Slams US’ Inflation Reduction Act, Says Rules Violate WTO Laws

https://sputniknews.com/20221108/dont-think-it-is-friendly-macron-slams-us-inflation-reduction-act-says-rules-violate-wto-laws-1103913713.html

French President Emmanuel Macron has once again criticized the United States Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), this time saying it does not comply with World Trade Organization (WTO) laws and called it not “friendly” to Europe.Macron was giving a speech on pollution but said he could not address the issue without bringing up the IRA. “I don’t think it’s in line with World Trade Organization rules,” Macron said of the climate and stimulus package passed in August. “I don’t think it is friendly.”France, Germany, and other European nations fear the IRA will reduce investment in Europe because it provides tax credits and other incentives for renewable energy components manufactured inside the United States.Macron also took the opportunity to blast the United States for charging Europe far too much for natural gas.France has also alleged that Norway is price gouging natural gas.France has been leading the charge in Europe against the IRA. Last week, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire also condemned the IRA. “We must clearly tell our US partners that it is a major problem for us. It is not acceptable. It could create a major shock on the European industry,” he said.Macron said that he will take up the issue with Washington when he visits next month. He also recently revived his calls for a counter “Buy European Act.” Macron previously pushed the idea in 2017 but it was opposed by Belgium and Germany because they feared it would hurt their exports. Post-pandemic, the European market is more insular and with both China and the United States changing policies to protect their domestic production, Macron believes Europe should do the same.Paris previously estimated the IRA could cost France up to €8 billion in investments if companies moved their operations to the United States to take advantage of the subsidies.A finance ministry source told the Financial Times that potential responses include filing a complaint to the WTO or retaliatory tariffs, though they hope that the United States will make an exemption for European Union products instead.

