https://sputniknews.com/20221108/dems-face-nightmare-midterm-polls-massive-anti-russian-bot-army-uncovered-twitter-job-cuts-1103873456.html
Dems Face Nightmare Midterm Polls; Massive Anti-Russian "Bot Army" Uncovered; Twitter Job Cuts
Dems Face Nightmare Midterm Polls; Massive Anti-Russian "Bot Army" Uncovered; Twitter Job Cuts
President Biden and former Presidents Trump and Obama hit the campaign trails with similar stories of fear and patriotism in last-minute efforts to rally their... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-08T08:31+0000
2022-11-08T08:31+0000
2022-11-08T08:31+0000
the critical hour
radio
elon musk
midterm elections 2022
cuba
ethiopia
tplf (tigray people's liberation front)
haiti
donald trump
barack obama
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103873309_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_76abc5595fc449ceaea79a95f3d25d09.png
Dems Face Nightmare Midterm Polls; Massive Anti-Russian "Bot Army" Uncovered; Twitter Job Cuts
President Biden and former Presidents Trump and Obama hit the campaign trails with similar stories of fear and patriotism in last-minute efforts to rally their respective parties to a Tuesday victory.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the midterm elections. President Biden and former Presidents Trump and Obama hit the campaign trails with similar stories of fear and patriotism in last-minute efforts to rally their respective parties to a Tuesday victory.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. The US is privately asking Ukrainian government officials to give the appearance of being open to negotiations while pushing to continue the conflict to hold the moral high ground.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss US government propaganda. A team of Australian researchers has uncovered a massive anti-Russian bot army. Also, we review Scott Ritter's latest article on the US government's work to control the public perception of Ukraine aid.Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor, epidemiologist, veterinarian, and the daughter of former Nigerian President Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo, joins us to discuss Africa. We review the details of Africa's peace deal between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF. Also, we discuss why NATO's wars should worry Africans.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Netanyahu's allies say Israel will attack Iran without a new nuclear deal that satisfies his far right-wing ruling coalition. Also, we review the results of President Biden's spat with Saudi Arabia.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Associate Professor of Black Studies and Anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. Haitian resistance forces are clashing with police ahead of the suspected US invasion.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Jon discusses midterm elections and the Global South. President Biden is fighting to stop a GOP midterm blowout as the GOP seems poised for massive wins. Also, there is near unanimous support at the UN for removing unilateral US sanctions against Cuba.Margaret Kimberley, Black Agenda Report Editor, Sr. Columnist, and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss national security state social media manipulation. US President Joe Biden slams Elon Musk for purchasing Twitter, accurately arguing that the social media platform "spreads and spews lies." Also, the New York Times is up to its old tricks, as a new article claims Russia is working to interfere in the midterm elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
cuba
ethiopia
haiti
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103873309_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_78227e4ffff2dc7c30b82de06fc11d14.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
radio, elon musk, midterm elections 2022, cuba, ethiopia, tplf (tigray people's liberation front), haiti, donald trump, barack obama, аудио
radio, elon musk, midterm elections 2022, cuba, ethiopia, tplf (tigray people's liberation front), haiti, donald trump, barack obama, аудио
Dems Face Nightmare Midterm Polls; Massive Anti-Russian "Bot Army" Uncovered; Twitter Job Cuts
President Biden and former Presidents Trump and Obama hit the campaign trails with similar stories of fear and patriotism in last-minute efforts to rally their respective parties to a Tuesday victory.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the midterm elections. President Biden and former Presidents Trump and Obama hit the campaign trails with similar stories of fear and patriotism in last-minute efforts to rally their respective parties to a Tuesday victory.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. The US is privately asking Ukrainian government officials to give the appearance of being open to negotiations while pushing to continue the conflict to hold the moral high ground.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss US government propaganda. A team of Australian researchers has uncovered a massive anti-Russian bot army. Also, we review Scott Ritter's latest article on the US government's work to control the public perception of Ukraine aid.
Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor, epidemiologist, veterinarian, and the daughter of former Nigerian President Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo, joins us to discuss Africa. We review the details of Africa's peace deal between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF. Also, we discuss why NATO's wars should worry Africans.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Netanyahu's allies say Israel will attack Iran without a new nuclear deal that satisfies his far right-wing ruling coalition. Also, we review the results of President Biden's spat with Saudi Arabia.
Dr. Jemima Pierre, Associate Professor of Black Studies and Anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. Haitian resistance forces are clashing with police ahead of the suspected US invasion.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Jon discusses midterm elections and the Global South. President Biden is fighting to stop a GOP midterm blowout as the GOP seems poised for massive wins. Also, there is near unanimous support at the UN for removing unilateral US sanctions against Cuba.
Margaret Kimberley, Black Agenda Report Editor, Sr. Columnist, and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss national security state social media manipulation. US President Joe Biden slams Elon Musk for purchasing Twitter, accurately arguing that the social media platform "spreads and spews lies." Also, the New York Times is up to its old tricks, as a new article claims Russia is working to interfere in the midterm elections.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik