Days After Charging Verified Account Holders, Elon Musk Claims Twitter Usage at All-Time High

Days After Charging Verified Account Holders, Elon Musk Claims Twitter Usage at All-Time High

Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter has continued to make headlines, largely due to the organizational changes that he has brought to the social... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

Twitter chief Elon Musk on Tuesday claimed that the microblogging website's usage was at an all-time high. The multi-billionaire further added that he "hoped" the company's servers will not crash at a time when the traffic has hit record levels.Musk's claim came days after the San Francisco-based tech giant started charging verified users on the platform $8 per month.Soon after the 51-year-old business tycoon made the announcement, several netizens took to Twitter to share their views on the matter. The reactions to Musk's statement were largely mixed. "Elon's Twitter takeover could become the biggest turning point in Web3, ever," a user posted."Yea but it's hate usage, where we're just wishing you stuck to child-honing cars instead of whatever this is that you're doing," another countered.A third user claimed that Musk "didn't fire the best and brightest."Since taking control late last month, Musk has made drastic changes to Twitter, including firing 50 percent of its global workforce and a reported 90 percent of employees in India.Additionally, the former board of the organization has been suspended and Musk is currently the only director at the social media company.He also serves as the CEO of Twitter though his bio describes him as a "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator."

