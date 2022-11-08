https://sputniknews.com/20221108/change-in-risks-for-global-economy-signals-hard-case-scenario-russian-central-bank-says-1103881984.html

Change in Risks for Global Economy Signals 'Hard Case' Scenario, Russian Central Bank Says

Change in Risks for Global Economy Signals 'Hard Case' Scenario, Russian Central Bank Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The balance of risks for the global economy have shifted in recent months toward a "hard case" scenario, the head of the Central Bank of... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-08T08:28+0000

2022-11-08T08:28+0000

2022-11-08T08:29+0000

russia

russia

sanctions

russian central bank

central bank

elvira nabiullina

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080861309_0:0:2603:1464_1920x0_80_0_0_ecfe8307d3e2d97274e1b5ea21d6793c.jpg

She also noted that the impact of sanctions on the Russian and world economy should not be downplayed, because the consequences will be impossible to ignore.Sanctions are changing the geography and demand for Russian imports and exports, breaking off old foreign economic ties and requiring the emergence of new ones, Nabiullina said, adding that the economy is going through a period of structural transformation.At the same time, the sanctions pressure is increasing and also affecting Russia's partners in other countries, according to the her.Nabiullina stressed that at the moment, the central bank sees no prerequisites for the liberalization of the control over the movements of capital.The head of the Russian Central Bank added that the control measures are begging to soften as the situation stabilizes, however the bank does not see any prerequisites for further liberalization of currency restrictions at the moment.The US, Britain, the EU and their allies have imposed several packages of sanctions on Russia since the start of the military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The restrictions have resulted in supply chain disruptions across the globe, exacerbating energy problems. It has led to spiking fuel and food prices across the EU, as well as record-high inflation and a soaring cost of living.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, sanctions, russian central bank, central bank, elvira nabiullina